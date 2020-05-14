A leading player in the Light Commercial Vehicle market for 90 years, Citroën is today unveiling all the details of its 100% electric compact van: ë-Jumpy. Following C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid and Ami, the brand is therefore continuing its electrification “for all” offensive, which will result in the launch of 6 electrified models in 2020.

In keeping with the “Inspired by pro” philosophy, Citroën develops solutions tailor-made to meet the needs of business customers.

This 100% electric version of Jumpy offers business users practical solutions to the new challenges of mobility in an urban environment, but also in rural areas thanks to a range sufficient for most journeys. ë-Jumpy makes it possible for all entrepreneurs to conduct their business in a new way, participating to the energetic transition.

With no compromise on the performance and features which have made the Jumpy such a success, ë-Jumpy brings a new dimension in comfort and greater peace of mind to any tradesman: Range with the peace of mind to complete most daily tasks 230 km on the WLTP cycle with a 50 kWh battery 330 km on the WLTP cycle with a 75 kWh battery Comfort: freedom from vibration and noise, and remarkably smooth movement; Driveability in electric mode Stress less operation: freedom of access to restricted zones subject to CO 2 emissions limits Loading space remains unchanged in comparison with the combustion engine versions; Reduced operating cost.

Ë-Jumpy will arrive in showrooms in the second half of 2020. It will be joined by a 100% electric version of Jumper at the end of the year and of Berlingo Van next year. Thus, from 2021, the entire Citroën commercial fleet will include electrified models alongside their efficient internal combustion engines.

01 – AN “INSPIRED BY PRO” RANGE, FOCUSED ON ELECTRIFICATION

Citroën is a leading player on the utility vehicle market, and has nothing left to prove in this sector. It is hard to forget the intriguing body shapes that have marked automotive history, such as the 2 CV van, Type H, C15 or Berlingo. A performance carried on by a range of vans with their own strong character, Berlingo Van, Jumpy and Jumper, which stand out by their practicality and benchmark comfort. Models inspired by customer usage and offering a variety of configurations to meet the needs of each business customer.

It is precisely because the Brand is aware that business customers have different expectations from private customers that the Brand has rolled more than 350 dedicated Business Centers (G10). The “Inspired by Pro” philosophy has recently been expressed by the launch of a new retail concept aimed exclusively at business customers under the La Manufacture Citroën banner (currently in France, in the Netherlands, in Belgium and in Spain), which demonstrates the Brand’s strong desire to offer all customers tailored standards of contact, customisation and comfort, all to ensure they receive a unique experience.

The Brand is launching in 2020 a major electrification offensive of its commercial range. Citroën is widening the choice of electric vehicles available to business users, with a range 100% electrified by 2021. It will comprise the ë-Jumpy unveiled today, a 100% electric version of Jumper in the second half of 2020 and a 100% electric version of Berlingo Van during 2021. This range will benefit business users by offering a benchmark level of comfort, controlled operating costs, freedom to access town centres and to keep up with the increase in e-commerce business.

JUMPY: THE BENCHMARK IN COMPACT VANS

Citroën Jumpy, launched in 2016 and with almost 145,000 examples sold, recently updated its range in order to more closely match the needs of business customers. Combining sturdiness with a large load capacity, Citroën Jumpy offers a graduated range, available in 5 versions including 3 recent ones (Worker, Driver and CityVan) aimed specifically at 3 types of usage: construction sites (with raised suspension, under-guarding, increased payload, Grip Control), long delivery rounds (with driver assistance systems, dedicated to comfort and safety) and town driving (with greater agility and ease). This range of versions makes Citroën Jumpy the essential partner for business users with varied needs.

02 – CITROËN Ë-JUMPY: “THE KNOW IT ALL” IN ËLECTRIC MODE

Ë-JUMPY, THE 100% ELECTRIC VAN

Citroën expects ë-Jumpy to place it at the top of the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) market, by proposing an offer highly adapted to the needs of the market. Totally integrated to the Jumpy Range, it is visually different on the outside through the charging port that is positioned on the left-hand front wing of ë-Jumpy. The other items which mark out the electric version in the external styling of the vehicle include an intermediate grille blank on the front, a new “ë” badge fitted to the right of the grille and on the left-hand rear door.

RANGE - BATTERIES

Built on the Groupe PSA EMP2 multi-energy platform, this electric version of Jumpy is offered with two battery powers, giving two levels of operating range, allowing every craftsman to select the one that best suits their activity in terms of their usage and budget.

230 km on the WLTP cycle (available in XS, M, XL body styles) fitted with a 50 kWh battery, made up of 18 modules

on the WLTP cycle (available in XS, M, XL body styles) fitted with a 50 kWh battery, made up of 18 modules 330 km on the WLTP cycle (available in M and XL body styles) fitted with a 75 kWh battery, made up of 27 module.

BEST IN CLASS - With its two range options, ë-Jumpy is the best in its segment and perfectly meets the expectations of the market: average of 300 km daily trip.

ë-Jumpy is fitted with a lithium-ion battery, the best-developed technology on the market. Most important, the EMP2 platform allows the battery to be mounted in the chassis, so maintaining load space volume. The battery stores and supplies the energy required for operation of the electric motor, heating and air-conditioning. Its charge level is shown by a gauge and a reserve warning light on the instrument unit.

The warranty period for the power-train and battery is 8 years or 160,000 km.

SIZES

New ë-Jumpy offers all the advantages of the architecture of the thermic version. This utility associates compact dimensions, while offering modularity, ergonomics, interior space, storage space and optimised loading capacity, making it an ideal work tool. ë-Jumpy is available in 3 lengths, including the all new XS at 4.60 m giving even easier access to urban centres, in particular low-emissions zones and unfettered parking. This length coupled with a volume of up to 5.1 m3 makes ë-Jumpy an extremely compact van. The XS version with Top Rear Vision, front and rear parking sensors, folding mirrors make for the easiest of manoeuvring. No need to double-park any more.

Most versions of ë-Jumpy are built to 1.90 m height to ensure that this vehicle can go where many competitors cannot, such as underground car-parks, shopping centres, etc.

USEFUL CHARACTERISTICS

Its payload of up to 1,275 kg* places it at the heart of the segment.

BEST IN CLASS - Towing capacity up to 1 tonne on all versions.

Its useful volume, identical to the thermic version, of between 4.6 m3 (XS without Moduwork) and 6.6 m3 (XL with Moduwork) is at market-leading levels.

Its useful width between wheel-arches of 1.25 m is sufficient to load Europe palettes.

DRIVING

The electric motor drives the vehicle according to the drive-mode selected and driving conditions. It harvests energy under braking or during deceleration of the vehicle.

Its power is 100 kW (136 hp) / 260 N.m.

Maximum speed 130 km/h in all drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power),

in all drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power), 3-mode selector

Normal: when used optimises range and performance,

when used optimises range and performance, Eco: when used optimises energy consumption by reducing the output of the heating and air-conditioning without shutting them off completely and by limiting motor torque and power,

when used optimises energy consumption by reducing the output of the heating and air-conditioning without shutting them off completely and by limiting motor torque and power, Power: it gives vehicle performance at maximum payload (MGVW) equivalent to Normal mode when unladen.

CHARGING

There are three charging modes available. The charging port is positioned on the left-hand front wing of ë-Jumpy, and charging operates in Park mode.

Home charging requiring a mode 2 cable (for charging at home or at a place of work or in a car-park)

Compatible with a standard 8A socket (cable supplied as standard in France),

(cable supplied as standard in France), Compatible with a high-power 16A socket (optional box + Green’Up socket), halving the charging time.

Private or public rapid charging requiring installation of a Wallbox rapid-charging box and a mode 3 cable (as option)

Cable 32 A,

Wallbox from 3.7 to 22 kW,

Recharge from 0 to 100% in less than 8 H (Wallbox from 7,4KW).

Super-fast charging at a mode 4 public charging point (cable incorporated into charger)

Up to 100 kW,

Can charge a 50 kWh battery to 80% in 30 minutes and a 75 kWh one in 45 minutes.

BEST IN CLASS - ë-Jumpy is the best in its segment for rapid charging time.

Using the My Citroën application, the user can manage battery charging and:

See the status of charging of the battery and the operating range,

Remote cabin pre-conditioning

Programme delayed charging using a smartphone or tablet on the My Citroën application or on the vehicle’s touch-screen, via connected navigation in the “Energy” menu. This operation is only available for home (mode 2) or rapid (mode 3) charging. Delayed charging can be altered at any time. Once programmed, it remains only to plug in the vehicle and press the button located inside the vehicle charging port.

ON BOARD

We have thought of everything to make the ë-Jumpy easy to operate

A choice of on-board chargers available, of 7.4 kW or 11 kW,

Central console: an ë-Toggle gearbox controller for the Park, Reverse, Neutral, Drive and Brake functions.

gearbox controller for the Park, Reverse, Neutral, Drive and Brake functions. A selector for the 3 drive modes : Eco, Normal and Power .

: . A specific instrument unit with a battery charge indicator, along with a gauge showing the electrical consumption of the on-board electric climate control equipment (heating, air-conditioning).

The built-in screen shows notably the energy flow and the vehicle state of charge.

ë-Jumpy’s 7” touch-screen incorporates a completely new item in its menu entitled “Energy” which gives access to the vehicle’s specific electric features: energy flow, consumption statistics, delayed charging.

Energy flow shows the operation of the electric drive-train in real time with the driving mode selected, the electric motor, drive battery charge level,

shows the operation of the electric drive-train in real time with the driving mode selected, the electric motor, drive battery charge level, Consumption statistics show in particular a summary of the average of the current journey in kWh/100 km,

show in particular a summary of the average of the current journey in kWh/100 km, Delayed charging (see details in “Charging” section),

(see details in “Charging” section), Thermal pre-conditioning.

A RANGE ASSOCIATED WITH USAGE

In April 2019, Citroën updated its Jumpy range to offer a range compatible with the way business customers use it. Since then, Jumpy comprises 5 versions, 3 of which are new and directly matched to the needs of 3 types of user: the Worker version specifically designed for construction sites (raised suspension, under-guarding, increased payload, Grip Control), the Driver version suitable for longer journeys (enhanced comfort equipment and driver assistance) and the CityVan version designed for town driving (driver assistance to ease parking, XS size).

ë-Jumpy covers 4 versions of Jumpy incorporating additional equipment; ë-Jumpy includes as standard the features of the Worker version: specially tuned suspension, motor under-guarding, ride height and as an option the increased payload and Grip Control. The versions available are (details to be given when order taking starts)

The Control base version incorporating essential items: RD6 MP3 BlueTooth Radio, Electric and heated mirrors, electric parking brake.

The Club version, the most flexible “heart of the range”; it includes all equipment of the Control version with parking sensors in addition.

The Driver version, made for mile-eaters, it includes all equipment of the Control version with DAB Radio (new) and the LDW Pack (Lane-Departure Warning, driver attention alert, intelligent beam headlights, enhanced speed limit recognition).

The CityVan version has been thought out for town driving and ensures agility, comfort and easy of parking. It features an DAB Radio, the Top Rear Vision function and keyless entry and starting.

03 – CITROËN Ë-JUMPY: THE COMMERCIAL VEHICLE IN Ë-COMFORT MODE

The internal combustion version of the Jumpy already sets a benchmark for comfort with its suspension tuning guaranteeing proven optimum ride, a raised driving position commanding the road, the trimming of the seats for high-level seating comfort, its generous cabin space and its ergonomic dashboard.

An incarnation of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme and aimed at a wide range of business users (craftsmen, building trades, deliveries, companies and services, public authorities), ë-Jumpy brings its customers personal comfort, driving comfort and comfort at work. It is an incarnation of the commercial vehicle in ë-comfort mode through its additional benefits.

ON-BOARD COMFORT

Zero emissions, zero noise, zero stress: freedom from vibration and noise, feeling of fluidity

freedom from vibration and noise, feeling of fluidity Driveability in electric mode with torque immediately available and no gear changes, giving great fluidity of movement

Peace of mind in operation: with freedom of access to restricted zones subject to CO 2 emissions limits or Zero emission zones, allowing all professionals and/or delivery drivers to remain as close as possible to their customers.

subject to CO emissions limits or Zero emission zones, allowing all professionals and/or delivery drivers to remain as close as possible to their customers. Remote cabin pre-conditioning means that the heating or air-conditioning can be controlled before getting into the vehicle. It can be programmed using the My Citroën application or on the touch-screen with the Connect Nav service. It helps to improve battery management by using an energy-consuming function while the vehicle is still plugged in and for improved on-board comfort when getting into the vehicle. If the vehicle is plugged in, the pre-set increase in temperature of 21° takes 45 minutes before the programmed departure time of the vehicle. If the vehicle is not plugged in, 20 minutes are sufficient and pre-conditioning is available provided the battery charge available is above 50%.

means that the heating or air-conditioning can be controlled before getting into the vehicle. It can be programmed using the My Citroën application or on the touch-screen with the Connect Nav service. It helps to improve battery management by using an energy-consuming function while the vehicle is still plugged in and for improved on-board comfort when getting into the vehicle. If the vehicle is plugged in, the pre-set increase in temperature of 21° takes 45 minutes before the programmed departure time of the vehicle. If the vehicle is not plugged in, 20 minutes are sufficient and pre-conditioning is available provided the battery charge available is above 50%. No compromise on storage cleverly spread around the cabin, so that everything is in its place and there is no need to worry. As a few examples: the net on the console carrying the electric parking-brake control between the driver’s and passenger’s seats, the lower glovebox fitted with jack-plug and 12V sockets, the USB port (depending on version), the large storage bin under the passenger’s bench-seat, cup-holders around the dashboard. ë-Jumpy has nearly 100 litres of storage…

cleverly spread around the cabin, so that everything is in its place and there is no need to worry. As a few examples: the net on the console carrying the electric parking-brake control between the driver’s and passenger’s seats, the lower glovebox fitted with jack-plug and 12V sockets, the USB port (depending on version), the large storage bin under the passenger’s bench-seat, cup-holders around the dashboard. Suspension : To ensure maximum comfort ë-Jumpy is fitted with variable-stiffness springs and with Load-dependent Variable Shock-absorbers , a passive system which varies the damping according to the vehicle’s ride-height. The suspension provides ë-Jumpy with precise steering while retaining very good damping. It features reinforced Pseudo McPherson struts on the front axle with anti-roll bar and an oblique wishbone type rear axle, which can carry a payload up to 1,275 kg .

: BEST IN CLASS in the segment - Moduwork on all versions for that feeling of being in the office

ë-Jumpy offers 3 proper front seats. Thanks to its special partition and the modularity of the outer passenger seat in its raised position, Moduwork give a flat floor. Along with its non-slip net, it extends the load-length by a further 1.16 m, giving 4 metres of useful length. It also transforms the cabin into a true mobile office, lowering the central armrest reveals a swivel table (depending on version). Making it easy to work comfortably on paperwork or on a computer. The tablet holder (as accessory) cleverly fixed into the upper central storage unfolds in front of the dashboard. It is designed for tablet formats of up to 11”. Power supply is via the USB port (depending on version) close by in the façade.

A smartphone holder can be placed in the drivers cup-holder. It comprises a bracket with integral power supply, so that all digital tools can be kept close to hand.

DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS AND CONNECTIVITY

DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS

ë-Jumpy makes 15 useful assistance systems available to business users for safe and stress-free driving.

UNIQUE in the segment - Hands-free opening , The Hands-free Sliding Side Door function (depending on version) means the side doors can be opened and closed without touching them, a genuinely unique feature in the segment. While carrying the key, simply waving a foot under the corner of the rear bumper unlocks the vehicle and the sliding door on that side opens automatically. With the same movement, the door closes and the vehicle locks on moving away from it. This function is perfect for loading and unloading operations with both hands full.

, The Hands-free Sliding Side Door function (depending on version) means the side doors can be opened and closed without touching them, a genuinely unique feature in the segment. While carrying the key, simply waving a foot under the corner of the rear bumper unlocks the vehicle and the sliding door on that side opens automatically. With the same movement, the door closes and the vehicle locks on moving away from it. This function is perfect for loading and unloading operations with both hands full. UNIQUE in the segment - Keyless entry and starting,

Active Safety Brake,

UNIQUE in the segment - Heads-up display allowing the driver to keep their eye on the road whilst seeing in their field of vision essential driving information (speed, cruise control-speed limiter setting, navigation information and collision risk alert),

allowing the driver to keep their eye on the road whilst seeing in their field of vision essential driving information (speed, cruise control-speed limiter setting, navigation information and collision risk alert), Hill start assist,

Driver attention alert,

Lane departure warning system,

Collision risk alert,

Reversing camera with Top Rear Vision , which displays on the screen a view from above of the rear of the vehicle and its surroundings and zooms in automatically at the end of reversing for easier manoeuvring.

, which displays on the screen a view from above of the rear of the vehicle and its surroundings and zooms in automatically at the end of reversing for easier manoeuvring. Coffee Break Alert,

Intelligent headlamp beam control,

Grip Control,

Speed limit sign recognition and recommendation,

Cruise control-Speed limiter,

Blind spot monitoring system.

CONNECTIVITY

ë-Jumpy offers 3 connected packages for the safety and comfort of all. This package of services is part of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, with the aim of making access to connected services quick and intuitive for the customer, while meeting 3 key requirements: optimal safety, easy navigation and an amplified connected experience.

Connect Assist

For the safety of the driver and passengers, ë-Jumpy comes with Assistance & SOS.

Automatic call or manual pressing of the “Assistance” button: if necessary, this service allows a driver to be put in contact with a dedicated call centre.

Two possibilities in the event of an emergency:

In the event of an accident with activation of airbags: an automatic call is made to the emergency services, informed of the vehicle’s location.

In case of a slight accident or if someone feels unwell, the driver can press the red “SOS” button to send a message to the emergency service that contains the identification of the vehicle and its exact location.

Connect Assist can be used to connect the My Citroën application to the vehicle and thus obtain access to vehicle data such as state of charge, range, delayed charging, thermal pre-conditioning, parking location, mileage, next service.

Connect Nav

ë-Jumpy makes the most of this technology with its 7’’ touch-screen incorporating all its functions intuitively. The Connect Nav touch-screen can also be controlled by voice recognition and allows interaction with the following areas: Navigation, Telephone, Radio.

It is linked with connected services. TomTom Traffic gives real-time traffic information to identify the best route. The locations and prices of filling-stations and car-parks, weather information and a local Points-of Interest search are also available.

Users will also appreciate free-of-charge availability for 3 years of visual and audible warning of Danger areas (Speed Cameras) (depending on legislation in force in each country).

The vehicle can be thermally pre-conditioned via Connect Nav.

Connect Play

Mirror Screen technology compatible with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto is available to connect a smartphone and project its screen onto that of the vehicle. The driver can then easily locate their multimedia content and control their smartphone and its compatible application directly and easily from the touch-screen. To ensure the safety of the driver, only driving functions are available.

DEDICATED APPLICATIONS

The My Citroën application allows subscribing customers to manage battery charging (viewing of state of charge range, remaining charging time, delayed charging, access to the specific electric vehicle Free2Move Services application (location of charging points, mileage covered, maintenance alerts, making of service appointments, thermal pre-conditioning etc.)).