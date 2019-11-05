CITROËN LAUNCHES AN ELECTRIC OFFENSIVE ON ITS LCV RANGE

-A leading player and trailblazer in Light Commercial Vehicles, Citroën is currently the number 6 brand in Europe with 9.2% of market share for the first half of 2019.

-To shore up this success, Citroën has adopted since 2018 the strategy “Inspired by pro”, which involves creating tailor-made solutions to meet the needs of business customers via products (New Berlingo Van, Jumpy, Jumper ranges) and for the network (e.g. La Manufacture).

-By 2025, the Brand is preparing to launch a major electrification offensive, aiming to make 100% of its range electric. This offensive will be an important driver for Citroën’s growth and will concern Light Commercial Vehicles as well as the related passenger vehicles. The next step is a 100% electric version of Jumpy to be released in 2020, which will benefit from all of the Groupe PSA’s innovation in terms of electrification, to be joined by a 100% electric version of New Berlingo Van by 2021.

01 – AN “INSPIRED BY PRO” RANGE, FOCUSED ON ELECTRIFICATION

Citroën is a leading player on the Light Commercial Vehicles market, and has nothing to prove in this sector. This year of the Brand’s centenary has allowed it to highlight the unusual body shapes that have marked the history of cars, such as the 2 CV van, Type H, C15 or Berlingo. Citroën is now the number 6 carmaker in Europe with market share of 9.2%. This performance is driven by bold products which, from Berlingo Van to Jumper and Jumpy, stand out from the crowd with their practicality and outstanding comfort. Models inspired by customer uses and offering a variety of adaptations to meet the needs of each business customer. This ”Inspired by Pro” approach also extends to the network with a new retail concept dedicated to professionals called La Manufacture, which demonstrates the Brand’s desire to provide all of its customers with tailored standards in terms of welcome, customisation and comfort, offering a unique experience.

Powering the energy transition and inspired by new uses, the Brand is preparing to launch a major electrification offensive across its commercial range. Already present on very targeted markets with Berlingo Electric and the forthcoming launch of Jumper Electric (beginning of 2020), the Brand plans to extend its electric offering for business customers with a range of 100% electric compact vans by 2021. This range will be suited to professionals since it offers an outstanding level of comfort, controlled cost of use, the freedom to drive in town centres, the ability to make “last mile” deliveries and keep up with the development of e-commerce business. Within two years the Brand will offer the Groupe PSA’s best know-how in terms of a 100% electric offering, by providing a 100% electric version of Jumpy (launch in 2020) and a 100% electric version of New Berlingo Van (by 2021). This electrification will concern the light commercial vehicles but also the passenger vehicles.

02 – CITROËN JUMPY: THE FIRST MODEL IN THE ELECTRIC OFFENSIVE

JUMPY: THE REFERENCE IN COMPACT VANS

Loyal to the Brand’s signature “Inspired by Pro”, Citroën Jumpy, launched in 2016 and with over 135000 models sold, recently developed its range in order to more closely meet the needs of business customers. Robust and with a large loading capacity, Citroën Jumpy offers a calibrated range, available in 5 versions including 3 new models (Worker, Driver and CityVan) targeting 3 types of use specifically: construction sites (with raised suspension, protection plate, increased payload, Grip Control), long patrols (with driver assistance systems, dedicated to comfort and safety) and in-town driving (with greater agility and ease). This range of versions makes Citroën Jumpy the essential partner for a business partner with varied needs.

THE LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLE IN Ë-COMFORT MODE

To provide professionals with concrete solutions for mobility in urban environments but also in rural areas thanks to autonomy that allows drivers to make most of their trips, in 2020 Citroën will add a 100% electric version of its compact van to its range. Uncompromising in terms of performance, this 100% electric version of Jumpy will intend for a customer base seeking comfort and peace of mind at the wheel, and will allow all business owners to carry out their business in a different way and to convey a positive image while protecting the environment.

Using the Groupe PSA’s EMP2 multi-energy platform, this electric version of Jumpy will be offered with 2 levels of autonomy which will improve Jumpy’s comfort and enhance the peace of mind of all business owners.

Peace of mind in terms of autonomy means that most professionals can carry out all their daily tasks: 200 km on WLTP cycle with a 50 kWh battery 300 km on WLTP cycle with a 75 kWh battery

means that most professionals can carry out all their daily tasks: Comfort: no vibrations or noise, and perfectly smooth movement;

movement; Driveability in electric mode with torque immediately available and no gear changes;

in electric mode with torque immediately available and no gear changes; Peace of mind in terms of access, with the freedom to drive in restricted zones with limits of CO 2 emissions, allowing all professionals and/or delivery drivers to remain as close as possible to their customers;

with limits of CO emissions, allowing all professionals and/or delivery drivers to remain as close as possible to their customers; Payload remains similar in comparison with the combustion engine versions;

in comparison with the combustion engine versions; Reduced cost of use.

Starting in 2020, Jumpy intends to become the new benchmark in compact vans on the electric market.

“Citroën is a centenarian brand boasting nearly 90 years of expertise in light commercial vehicles. A player in the energy transition and inspired by the needs of business customers, Citroën today is launching a major product offensive on the electrification of its light commercial vehicle range. The objective is to market an electrified version of each of its compact vans by 2021, benefiting from PSA’s finest know-how and supplementing the efficient internal-combustion-engine range.”

Laurence Hansen – Citroën Product and Strategy Director