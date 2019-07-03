Hide press release Show press release

World preview of the Ducato Electric

The first Fiat Professional electric model, coming to Fiat and Fiat Professional showrooms during 2020, was unveiled to the international media.

Developed and designed to the FCA Group's most advanced quality standards, it is available in all body variants with the same load volumes as the conventional Ducato, from 10m 3 to 17m 3 , and the best payload on the market, up to 1,950 kg.

Ducato Electric will offer a choice of battery options for a total range of 220 to 360 km (NEDC cycle).

Maximum power of 90 kW and maximum torque of 280 Nm.

Its development is the outcome of in-depth analysis of commercial vehicle use data and the various mission types, and partnership with major customers, all aimed at offering made-to-measure solutions that adapt payload and performance to the different demands of professional use, with no half measures: 100% Ducato, 100% Electric.

During the event dedicated to the new Ducato MY2020, the evolution of the Best-Seller that has been fulfilling the whole spectrum of business needs for 38 years, the Fiat Professional brand gave the world its very first glimpse of the Ducato Electric - an all-electric BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) version - which will go on sale during 2020 and team up with the natural gas Ducato Natural Power to complete the alternative fuel offering.

The new Ducato therefore succeeds in its attempt to improve itself, along an evolutionary path that has never stopped for almost forty years. Excellent performance and eco-friendliness and a strong focus on TCO (Total Cost of Ownership), to best respond to the different needs of every professional mission. As well as the most extensive range for an "all forward" vehicle, sophisticated and recognisable style, and cutting-edge technology.

This same thinking underlines the Ducato Electric, the first full-electric Fiat Professional model, designed and developed according to the FCA Group's most advanced quality standards.

The Ducato Electric has been conceived and developed on the basis of a specific, detailed study of customers' real use of their vehicles, involving a year of data gathering, which confirmed that more than 25% of the market already has a "BEV Attitude" in terms of use, routes, dynamics and performances, and is therefore ready and waiting for a mobility change.

Professionals working in specific business areas are well placed to be early adopters of this technology, considering the growth in online commerce, postal and courier services, home ready-to-eat food deliveries, hub-spoke local transport, and the widespread need to ensure access to city centres, with their ever-increasing traffic restrictions on conventional fuel vehicles.

The customers already interested in electric mobility today are the same ones who, due to their specific mission types, and therefore by necessity, give particular importance to TCO, and generally have a low level of route variability and a high number of days of use per year but fairly low daily mileages.

As befits its innovative spirit, the Ducato Electric is supported by pro-active cooperation with the customer, through Pilot Projects involving some large industry players, to fully exploit all their knowledge base, and identify all specific use demands to be borne in mind during individual customisation and configuration for every application. With this approach, Fiat Professional intends to offer complete electric mobility solutions, based on the study of energy needs, able not only to cover every single mission but also to offer solutions ranging from vehicles to infrastructures, not forgetting any aspect of the whole world of services increasingly required by today's new, constantly evolving mobility scenarios.

So as well as offering a complete range of versions, Ducato Electric will also feature modular battery size options, with range from 220 to 360 km (NEDC cycle) and different charging configurations . All combined with impressive performances: speed limited to 100 km/h to optimise energy use, maximum power of 90 kW and maximum torque of 280 Nm.

What's more, the new electric powerplant does not penalise Ducato's strong point: best-in-class load volumes from 10 to 17 m3, and a payload of up to 1,950 kg, the best in its category.

All in all, Fiat Professional has effectively exploited its technological heritage and experience to develop the electric version of its best seller, meeting the needs of every professional user and delivering innovation, performance and flexibility, working in line with the Ducato mantra of "more technology, more efficiency, more value" to offer customers the "zero emissions" version of the most efficient, versatile van on the market.

The new Ducato Electric is a vehicle with no half-measures: 100% Ducato, 100% Electric. It will therefore be Fiat Professional's key product in the field of electric mobility, and especially in the transition now under way from the traditional "choice of vehicle" to a "choice of mobility" based on specific working and business factors, as the purchase decision switches from Total Cost of Ownership to Total Cost of Mobility.

Turin, 1 July 2019