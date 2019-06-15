Hide press release Show press release

Fiat Professional presents its best ever Ducato

• The Ducato MY2020, the best-selling vehicle that has evolved to accommodate all professional requirements to the best, is available to order from all Fiat and Fiat Professional dealers.

• The European leader for the fifth year running, number one in terms of sales in 12 different countries and the flagship model in the world of recreational vehicles, the Ducato boasts restyled contents and technology to consolidate its leadership and offer customers "the best ever Ducato".

• Debuting are the new Euro 6D engines more efficient and eco-friendly, to the advantage of performance and the environment, equipped with ECOpack that by exploiting Start&Stop, intelligent alternator, electronically controlled fuel pump and "Eco" mode guarantees energy and fuel saving to the benefit of the total cost of ownership.

• Advanced "9Speed" automatic transmission available for the first time.

• The most advanced and latest-generation infotainment and driving assist systems are also available.

• A world preview of the Ducato Electric, the first electric model of Fiat Professional.

• The Ducato Electric has been developed, thanks to innovative pilot projects, together with major selected clients to offer bespoke solutions without compromise in terms of load and performance for various professional uses.

The new Ducato MY2020 is making its debut: the evolution of the best-selling Fiat Professional vehicle which has accommodated various business requirements with cutting-edge solutions for 38 years, from goods transport vehicles, to the more complex outfitted vehicles, including the conversion bases for motorhomes. The Ducato is in fact the undisputed European market leader for the fifth year running, number one in terms of sales in 12 different countries and the absolute leading vehicle as a base for motorhomes in Europe: approximately 3 in every 4 motorhomes sold are Fiat Ducato. The success shown by these figures can be explained by the ability to provide a comprehensive solution to various professional needs: customers can rely on the Ducato and on its versatility for any transportation or work requirement, from carrying people to making urban deliveries, form vehicles outfitted to carry refrigerated goods to camping cars, thanks to technical features, such as the payload, volume and axle loads, which are record-breaking among front-wheel drive vehicles, teamed with the most extensive choice of wheelbase, length and height variants. The new Ducato MY2020 is today facing a new, engaging challenge: that of becoming the best ever Ducato. It was difficult to perfect such a successful model: to do so, Fiat Professional engineers focused on an even more tailored approach, a development guided by best practices and by concrete experience. Today, the engines are all 6D, even more efficient, eco-friendly and high-performing, with various fuel types to the benefit of the environment. The new "9Speed" automatic transmission is also being launched. This is a latest-generation torque converter, capable of best exploiting all the engine's torque points. It is the best transmission in its category in terms of weight, guaranteeing reliability and durability along with driving satisfaction at all times. Moreover, a completely electric version, which implements Fiat Professional technologies and supplements the Ducato Natural Power methane-powered version in the alternative fuels offering, will be available during 2020. The Ducato Electric is being developed through an innovative pilot project, together with major selected clients to offer more appropriate solutions with no trade-off in terms of load and performance. Last but not least, there is no shortage of the most advanced ADAS driving assist devices and a latest-generation infotainment system.

Engines: performance, eco-friendliness and efficiency

The engine range has always been one of the strengths of Fiat Professional Ducato. A comprehensive, extensive range suitable for various uses and especially high-performing and reliable. Indeed, the Ducato is the only model in its category to be fitted with an industrially-derived diesel engine, that is sturdy and durable yet capable of guaranteeing the performance and comfort levels of a car. The Ducato MY2020 retains all the features which have proven so popular with customers, further improving its ease of driving and offering new power versions. All the models in the new offering are fitted with Euro 6D engines. The entire MultiJet 2 range now comprises industrially-derived 2.3-litre engines with a variable geometry compressor, for a smoother drive and the most flexible engine ever from the lowest speeds, with an ensuing reduction in consumption levels in the real usage cycle. The new turbocharger, thanks to the electronic control, is in a position to adapt its fluid dynamics to the speed of the engine and to the driving style, to provide the right supercharging at all times. This is possible thanks to the implementation of a series of mobile blades situated along the radius of the turbine, which controls the flow of exhaust gas and consequently the speed and force of the compressor.

The Ducato's new range of MultiJet 2 engines is loyal to Fiat Professional's mantra, i.e. "one mission-one engine", which means offering an excellent solution to meet the needs of the customers' various tasks.

Access to the Ducato world begins with the 120 HP 2.3-litre MultiJet 2 engine at 2750 rpm with a maximum torque of 320 Nm at 1400 rpm, teamed with the manual gearbox, which improves power and torque by 10% compared to the previous 2.0-litre engine. The 140 HP 3500 rpm drive train constitutes the heart of the range, versatile and flexible with its 350 Nm torque (+9% compared to the 130 MultiJet) at just 1400 rpm, and available with both manual gearbox and the sophisticated "9Speed" nine-speed automatic transmission. Environmentally-friendly construction and superior performance levels with the 160 HP at 3500 rpm, which distributes up to 400 Nm at 1500 rpm in the automatic transmission version. This power unit implements a specific engine shaft with oversized bearings, special pistons and a specific turbocharger, to the benefit of improved performance and engine durability. The top-end of the range boasts the 180 HP 2.3 MultiJet at 3500 rpm: a torque of 400 Nm with manual gearbox and 450 Nm - + 12% compared to the previous model - with the new nine-speed automatic transmission that ranks the engine as best-in-class in terms of torque in its category. It is dedicated to those in search of the best performance and absolute driving comfort, especially when teamed with the new automatic transmission. There is obviously also the Natural Power variant with a 3000 cm3 single-fuel methane engine with 136 HP max power at 2730 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1500 rpm, which confirms the commitment and leadership of Fiat Professional in the development of this alternative fuel.

Indeed, the Ducato 140 Natural Power is part of a complete range of methane-powered commercial vehicles ranging from Car Derived Vans, to the Fiorino including the Doblò Short Wheelbase and the Long Wheelbase.

The new "9Speed" automatic transmission

The new nine-speed automatic transmission guarantees a relaxed and enjoyable driving experience, without compromising on performance, while optimising consumption levels in any situation.

It is the best-in-class transmission in terms of weight in its sector, and it allows for optimum use of driving torque that reaches a record of 450 Nm on the 180 HP version. Last but not least, it guarantees outstanding reliability and durability thanks to the torque converter that makes up for the lack of traditional clutch.

The Fiat Professional technicians developed the Ducato MY2020 with the 9Speed Automatic Transmission so that every customer would be able to optimise the performance and consumption levels of the vehicle according to the specific task and route. Drivers can pick between three different driving modes: Normal, Eco, which provides a smoother acceleration response and a dedicated gear shift strategy to allow for a greater reduction in consumption levels, and Power, which provides prompt response and gear shifts for pleasant driving and optimal performance even in tough conditions.

There are two operating modes: in D position - Drive -, the control module selects and shifts into gear according to the various driving conditions: speed, load, slope. The Autostick mode, in the event of frequent gear shifts and in particularly challenging conditions, such as on steep slopes, to allow the driver to retain a lower gear with a consequent improvement in the performance levels, while avoiding overheating. It is activated by shifting the gear lever to the left, and then backwards and forwards to change gear.

EcoPack

The Ducato MY2020 comes as standard with the EcoPack, which sums up the very best in smart technology applied to safeguarding the environment. EcoPack includes the Start & Stop system, the smart alternator; the electronically-controlled fuel pump, which guarantees energy savings and greater combustion efficiency; the ECO switch that supports the driver in saving fuel.

All to the benefit of the total cost of ownership, another strength of the Ducato and of all Fiat Professional vehicles.

Drive assist and infotainment

The Ducato MY2020 is the best ever Ducato in every way: technology, safety, ADAS, connectivity and engine versions. Indeed, the new range boasts the most sophisticated drive assist systems which allow drivers to control the vehicle through 360°. In detail, the following devices are available:

Blind spot assist (BSA), which uses radar sensors installed in the rear bumper to identify approaching vehicles which are invisible to the driver if they are in the blind spot of the rear-view mirror.

which uses radar sensors installed in the rear bumper to identify approaching vehicles which are invisible to the driver if they are in the blind spot of the rear-view mirror. The exclusive Rear Cross Path detection (RCP) , which uses radar sensors to identify vehicles approaching from the side, when the vehicle is reversing. It avoids accidents during manoeuvring operations.

, which uses radar sensors to identify vehicles approaching from the side, when the vehicle is reversing. It avoids accidents during manoeuvring operations. Full brake control (FBC) , which identifies obstacles and, after checking whether there is imminent danger of collision, alerts the driver and intervenes by automatically triggering an emergency braking.

, which identifies obstacles and, after checking whether there is imminent danger of collision, alerts the driver and intervenes by automatically triggering an emergency braking. Lane departure warning system (LDWS) , which determines whether the vehicle is leaving the lane it is travelling on, including in conditions of poor visibility. In the event of danger an acoustic and visual signal alerts the driver immediately.

, which determines whether the vehicle is leaving the lane it is travelling on, including in conditions of poor visibility. In the event of danger an acoustic and visual signal alerts the driver immediately. Traffic sign recognition , which uses the on-board camera to assist the driver by recognising roadside speed limits and overtaking signs and reproducing them on the on-board display.

, which uses the on-board camera to assist the driver by recognising roadside speed limits and overtaking signs and reproducing them on the on-board display. High beam recognition, which manages the activation and deactivation of the main beam headlights, increasing visibility and reducing the risk of dazzling when driving at night, recognising vehicles travelling in the opposite direction automatically.

which manages the activation and deactivation of the main beam headlights, increasing visibility and reducing the risk of dazzling when driving at night, recognising vehicles travelling in the opposite direction automatically. Rain and dusk sensor , which activates the windscreen wipers and adjusts their speed according to the intensity of rainfall. The dusk sensor automatically activates the low-beam headlights when the outside light is insufficient.

, which activates the windscreen wipers and adjusts their speed according to the intensity of rainfall. The dusk sensor automatically activates the low-beam headlights when the outside light is insufficient. Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), which monitors the pressure of the tyres constantly, indicating any loss in pressure directly on the on-board display.

A must-have for any genuine professional is the Engine Idle Preset, which is designed to increase the engine's minimum revs to power any additional electrical equipment installed on-board, and the new Led Cargo Lights. These new and more powerful lights, which come in three different sizes according to the vehicle wheelbase, guarantee efficient lighting in the load area at all times, up to 70 lux in the middle and 40 lux along the perimeter.

Infotainment with Apple CarPlay integration and compatibility with Android AutoTM

From the second half of the year, the Ducato MY2020 range will further extend the range of on-board infotainment systems. The new infotainment system is now available: with a 7-inch touchscreen by Mopar®, USB port and Radio DAB tuner and the possibility of specifying the dimensions of the vehicle and possibly trim version to provide indications that avoid streets which are not sufficiently wide or low passages. A real professional feature that addresses other professionals and motorhome drivers.

The new system includes the integration of Apple CarPlay and the compatibility with Android AutoTM.

Apple CarPlay shows road directions optimised according to traffic conditions and can be used to make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages and listen to Apple Music, audio books and podcasts while remaining focused on the road.

CarPlay also implements Siri voice control and is specifically designed for use in driving scenarios.

The system is compatible with Android AutoTM as well, to continue the Android experience in the car, by "projecting" apps and services on to the central display. It is designed to make retrieving information while driving easy and safe. The driver can use Google MapsTM or Waze to obtain route guidance and easily access music, multimedia contents and his or her favourite messaging apps. To learn more about Android Auto compatibility:

support.google.com/androidauto.

Android Auto, Google Play and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC.

Apple CarPlay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

A satisfying and car-like style

The style of the Ducato MY2020 stems from a cutting-edge "car-like design" which, teamed with the concept of a genuine light commercial vehicle, conveys a strong sense of dynamism, safety, quality and sturdiness. Consequently, the new Fiat Professional vehicle further perfects the concept of "design meets functionality" which has been a distinguishing feature of this model since 1981. The Ducato MY2020 is a modern vehicle which is highly distinctive on the light commercial vehicle scene - boasting plenty of charisma that has been retained and indeed reinforced. Its main styling feature consists in a body that comprises two well-defined volumes: upper and lower. Today, this split has been rendered less geometric and more dynamic thanks to a new dimensional approach. The front stands out for its front pillars that integrate with one another through the muscular front grille, whose design embraces the entire front end of the vehicle along the line of the headlights. The front of the Ducato MY2020 stands out for its titanium coloured grille and the line of headlights in Piano Black, which modernises this iconic and immediately recognisable feature. It lends the vehicle strength and determination, and at the same time - above all - it was designed to protect everything inside, like the Spartan helmet which inspired its style. The most vulnerable parts of the vehicle have been protected by plying the muscular structure of the bumpers and bonnet, so as to minimise repair costs for customers.

The Ducato MY2020 Electric: more technology, more efficiency, more value

The new Ducato therefore succeeds in its attempt to improve itself, along an evolutionary path that has never stopped for almost forty years. Excellent performance and eco-friendliness, great attention to the total cost of ownership, to best respond to the different needs of each professional mission. As well as the most extensive range for an "all forward" vehicle, sophisticated and recognisable style, cutting-edge technology.

Yet that's not enough: from this year, the full electric version will be available to pre-order; this version is being anticipated by pilot projects dedicated to major clients, with which a joint experimentation will be set up to better grasp the specific needs. The Ducato will be the first full-electric Fiat Professional model, designed and developed according to the most advanced quality standards of the FCA Group.

Fiat Professional is sharing its technological experience to create the electric version of its best seller, precisely as for the rest of the range, not unlike a tailor-made suit respecting the needs of all professional user, under the banner of innovation, eco-friendliness and performance loyal to the Ducato concept of "more technology, more efficiency, more value", offering to customers the best Ducato ever.