New Opel Vivaro-e: “E” for Emissions-Free Deliveries

Tue, 28/04/2020 - 09:00

For the “last mile” and beyond: up to 230 or 330 kilometres electric range (WLTP 1 )

Powerful: 100 kW (136hp) electric motor with 260Nm torque

Easy to use: variety of charging options, payment via “Free2Move Services” app

Comfortable: check state-of-charge or programme charging times via “myOpel” app

Unique: the only compact electric LCV available ex works with optional trailer hitch

Safety for professionals: driver assistance systems enhance protection

Rüsselsheim. The Opel Vivaro-e is the first all-electric commercial vehicle from the German automotive manufacturer and it arrives on the market just as the emission-free delivery of goods and services is becoming a must in many areas. Available in three lengths and with many body variants, the new battery electric Vivaro-e enables professionals to benefit from uncompromised zero-emission, door-to-door mobility – well beyond the sole “last mile”. The all-new Opel Vivaro-e is a fully functional LCV for businesses with the highest demands that expect vehicles to fit seamlessly into their optimised work processes. Order books are due to open this summer, followed by first deliveries during the course of the year. The Vivaro-e is produced in the same plant on the same line as the versions with diesel engines.

“As the first all-electric light commercial vehicle to enter the Van-D market segment of medium-sized vans, and featuring a range of up to 330 kilometres in the WLTP cycle, the new Opel Vivaro-e sets the standards for ease of use, dependability and professionalism,” said Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller.

While the Vivaro-e is as versatile and flexible as any other Vivaro, its payloads are comparable to those of similar LCVs with internal combustion engines: with 1,275kg, the Vivaro-e offers a payload almost as high as the Cargo S 2.0-litre diesel versions (maximum payload 1,405 kg). The e-van is also the only electrified vehicle from an automobile manufacturer available ex works with an optional trailer hitch that allows a maximum towing capacity of 1,000kg.

Vivaro-e customers can choose between two sizes of lithium ion battery, depending on their needs: with 75kWh for up to 330km or, for those who have a less intensive daily use of their vehicle, with 50kWh and a range of up to 230 kilometres, both in the WLTP1 test cycle. The batteries consist of 18 and 27 modules respectively. As a battery electric version was planned from the beginning, the batteries are packaged under the loading space in such a way that they do not compromise usage.

A sophisticated regenerative braking system, which recovers the energy produced under braking or deceleration, further increases efficiency.

With 100kW (136hp) and 260 Nm of torque from the electric propulsion system, the Vivaro‑e offers higher performance than most electric commercial vehicles. The electronically controlled maximum speed of 130 km/h enables Autobahn speed while also preserving the electric range. The battery located under the load compartment further lowers the centre of gravity, which benefits the cornering and wind stability of the Vivaro-e even when it is fully loaded, while also contributing to higher driving pleasure.

Electric mobility made easy: variety of charging options, “OpelConnect” e-services

Fulfilling to perfection its role as dependable partner for large and small fleets, artisans and businesses, the Vivaro-e is as easy to charge as it is to use. Via wall box, fast charging or even a cable for charging from a domestic plug socket if necessary, every Vivaro-e is ready for a variety of charging options.

Using a 100kW DC public charging station, charging of the 50kWh battery to 80 per cent state-of-charge takes around only 30 minutes (around 45 minutes for the 75kWh battery). Opel offers on-board chargers that ensure that charging times are as fast as possible and that the battery (covered by an eight-year/160,000km guarantee) has a long life. Depending on the market and infrastructure, the Vivaro-e features a powerful three-phase 11kW on-board charger or a single-phase 7.4kW on-board charger as standard.

The offer of cables and wall boxes varies according to the energy infrastructure of each market, ensuring that Vivaro-e customers can find and make use of a charging station almost anywhere.

In order to make using the Vivaro-e even more practical, “OpelConnect”, the “myOpel” app and “Free2Move Services” – the mobility brand of Groupe PSA – offer special solutions for electric vehicles. The services are accessible via apps.

The “Charge My Car” function from the “Free2Move Services” app enables access to more than 140,000 charging points throughout Europe, including payment. To make it even easier for customers to choose the right charging point, the “Free2Move Services” app makes a preselection based on the distance to the charging point, the charging speed and the current charging price of the possible public charging options.

With the “OpelConnect” e-remote control functions, customers can use their smartphones to check the battery’s state-of-charge or programme air conditioning and charging times.

In addition, the “OpelConnect” portfolio ranges from eCall and breakdown calls to numerous other services, such as vehicle status and information. LIVE Navigation2 provides online traffic information in real time.

A BEV for all tasks: crew cab, platform cab, people carrier, up to 6.6m3 cargo volume

Opel has tailored the Vivaro-e to cater for a variety of customer needs, including crew cab, platform cab and people carrier, with payloads of up to 1,275kg and gross vehicle weights ranging from 2,800 to 3,100kg. The particularly compact 4.60-metre version closes the gap between the van and the transporter segments. With a turning circle of only 11.3m, it is also very agile in tight spaces. As most variants are about 1.90m tall, the Vivaro-e can access parking in basements or shopping centres with low roofs.

Thanks to the practical FlexCargo load-through on the front passenger side, the 4.6m3-cargo capacity of the S increases to 5.1m3. This enables transportation of objects up to 3.32m in length.

The 4.95m and 5.30m M and L versions have maximum cargo capacities of 5.8 and 6.6m3 respectively. Ladders or panels up to 3.67 or 4.02m in length can be stowed securely, while the multitude of storage areas in the cockpit (which features an electric parking brake) comfortably accommodate numerous smaller items.

The Vivaro-e’s wide rear and sliding side doors give unrestricted access to the cargo area or passenger compartment. Especially practical are the electric sliding side doors that open automatically – a movement of the foot is all it takes to open the doors from outside the vehicle.

Assistance systems galore: from Automatic Emergency Braking to Drowsiness Alert

Like its siblings with internal combustion engines, the Vivaro-e offers an unusually wide range of driver assistance systems that enhance professionals’ safety. In addition to a Head Up Display, the Vivaro-e includes Lane Keep Assist, Extended Traffic Sign Recognition, Drowsiness Alert, Semi-Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Alert and Automatic Emergency Braking.

Ultrasonic sensors in the Vivaro-e’s front and rear aprons warn the driver of obstacles when parking and monitor the side blind spot. Depending on the equipment level, the 180 degrees rear-view camera image appears on the seven-inch touchscreen.

The Multimedia Radio and Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment systems of the Vivaro-e come with the large 7.0-inch touchscreen. Both feature phone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multimedia Navi Pro additionally features European navigation with 3D view.

The Vivaro-e continues not only Opel’s electrification offensive, but also the Vivaro’s success story that began with the first generation in 2001.

The next electric Opel LCV, the Combo-e, will arrive in 2021. Opel will offer an electrified version of every passenger car and LCV model by 2024.

[1] Range determined according to WLTP test procedure methodology (R (EC) No. 715/2007, R (EU) No. 2017/1151). The actual range can vary under everyday conditions and depends on various factors, in particular on personal driving style, route characteristics, outside temperature, use of heating and air conditioning and thermal preconditioning.

[2] LIVE Navigation services free of charge for 36 months after activation. Fee due thereafter.

