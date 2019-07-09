Toyota just announced that from 2020 on, it will introduce in Europe its first all-electric light commercial vehicles (LCV), in collaboration with PSA Group.

The first EV model will be an electric version of the Toyota Proace in 2020. In 2021, the Japanese manufacturer will introduce also an electric version of the new Toyota Proace City.

PROACE and PROACE CITY Electrification Growing concerns about climate change and air quality are leading to new, low emission regulations in many European cities. These factors are changing LCV customers’ requirements and priorities, especially in urban areas. In collaboration with Groupe PSA, Toyota will add BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) versions of PROACE and PROACE CITY. They will be introduced in 2020 and 2021 respectively, allowing Toyota to meet new LCV customer needs.

Toyota - as expected - will try to catch onto electrification of vans together with PSA Group, which already announced electrification of basically all models.

Together with the most recently announced Fiat Ducato Electric and Transit BEV, as well as EV vans from most of the other manufacturers, Europe is buzzing with electric vans. The U.S., on the other hand, so far can count only on small manufacturers, as big brands seem reluctant.