The first will be the Toyota Proace in 2020, followed by the Toyota Proace City in 2021.
Toyota just announced that from 2020 on, it will introduce in Europe its first all-electric light commercial vehicles (LCV), in collaboration with PSA Group.
The first EV model will be an electric version of the Toyota Proace in 2020. In 2021, the Japanese manufacturer will introduce also an electric version of the new Toyota Proace City.
PROACE and PROACE CITY Electrification
Growing concerns about climate change and air quality are leading to new, low emission regulations in many European cities. These factors are changing LCV customers’ requirements and priorities, especially in urban areas. In collaboration with Groupe PSA, Toyota will add BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) versions of PROACE and PROACE CITY. They will be introduced in 2020 and 2021 respectively, allowing Toyota to meet new LCV customer needs.
Toyota - as expected - will try to catch onto electrification of vans together with PSA Group, which already announced electrification of basically all models.
Together with the most recently announced Fiat Ducato Electric and Transit BEV, as well as EV vans from most of the other manufacturers, Europe is buzzing with electric vans. The U.S., on the other hand, so far can count only on small manufacturers, as big brands seem reluctant.
Toyota to launch a new LCV product offensive, including electrification
· Introduction of new PROACE CITY expands Toyota LCV presence to Compact Duty Vans (CDVs)
· Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) versions of PROACE and PROACE CITY to be introduced from 2020
· New LCV brand strategy “Toyota Professional” to provide superior LCV customer service and support
Toyota today announced an ambitious growth plan for its light commercial vehicle (LCV) business. This goal will be supported by a strengthened LCV model line-up and a new brand, Toyota Professional.
Expanded Product Range
The Toyota PROACE CITY will start sales in early 2020, joining the PROACE medium duty van and “indestructible” Hilux pick-up in Toyota’s LCV line-up. PROACE CITY will be a competitive and appealing addition to the Compact Duty Van (CDV) segment, expanding Toyota’s product coverage to over two-thirds of the LCV market. It offers designed-in practicality with excellent load and loading length capacity – one of few models that can carry two EURO-pallets. More details about the new range are available here (https://newsroom.toyota.eu/the-new-toyota-proace-city/).
Toyota Professional
Toyota’s new product offensive provides the right opportunity to launch a LCV brand strategy: Toyota Professional. This initiative will bring further focus and dedication to LCV across its network. In addition Toyota will roll out a new LCV network strategy to provide a specialised LCV customer experience, which will include some existing business centres becoming LCV centres with specialised staff.
“The expansion and electrification of Toyota Motor Europe’s LCV product range will be supported by new branding, Toyota Professional. It highlights Toyota’s commitment to its growing LCV customers, including dedicated network to ensure the right customer experience.”
Matt Harrison, TME Executive Vice President