The warranty seems very good, especially for an air-cooled battery pack.
Lexus intends to introduce its first all-electric model in Europe, the UX 300e by the end of 2020 (initially only in select markets), following the recent launch in China.
The first BEV comes after 15 years of engagement in conventional hybrids and the experience of over 1.7 million produced since 2005.
Today, the Japanese brand has announced an unprecedented battery warranty for the UX 300e, which should give buyers peace of mind: 10-year (or 1,000,000 km / 621,500 miles) including capacity degradation below 70%.
"As a measure of the brand’s confidence in its all-electric vehicle technology, Lexus is offering a 10-year (or 1,000,000 km) service warranty on all functional defects of the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) main battery and capacity degradation below 70%, provided that the owner respects the regular health checks foreseen in the maintenance program."
The general vehicle warranty is for 3 years, while drivetrain defects are for 5-year (or 100,000 km).
Air-cooling system
10-years/1 million km warranty with capacity/range fade not more than 30% from its initial value sounds pretty encouraging, especially if we consider that the battery pack is air-cooled.
According to Lexus, air-cooling is "safer and lighter than water-cooled systems" (possibly also cheaper) and should be good enough "even at high speed and during repeated rapid charging".
We must add here that the 54.3 kWh battery (for the expected range of over 300 km/186 miles WLTP) can be fast-charged only at up to 50 kW, which means that it does not push it too hard.
We are eager to see how it will turn out.
"For increased control and battery life, sensors monitor the voltage of each battery cell and block, as well as the battery cell temperature. In tandem with the car’s advanced Battery Management System, this results in maximum usable battery cell capacity, and an extended driving range.
For the UX 300e, Lexus developed a battery cell air-cooling system which is safer and lighter than water-cooled systems. With cooled air circulating inside the battery pack, stable battery output can be attained even at high speed and during repeated rapid charging. Working hand in hand with the cabin air conditioning, the system enhances the car’s performance, battery life and charging performance.
Reliability was also to the fore in the development of the battery heating system. Heating elements under each battery module minimise the impact of cold weather on the driving range, ensuring full power is available from the start.
Finally, for a long, trouble-free service life, the battery pack is fitted with rubber seals to protect it from water and dust."
Lexus UX 300e specs:
- range:
400 km (249 miles) of NEDC range
over 300 km (186 miles) of WLTP range target
- 54.3 kWh battery (288 lithium-ion cells); air-cooled
in Europe 10-year (or 1 million km) battery warranty, including 70% battery capacity
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.5 seconds
- top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)
- front-wheel drive
- 150 kW and 300 Nm electric motor
- 6.6 kW on-board charger
- DC fast charging at up to 50 kW
Gallery: 2020 Lexus UX 300e
08 May 2020
First all-electric Lexus draws on 15 years of Lexus leadership in electrification
10-year (or 1 million kilometre) battery warranty to heighten peace of mind amongst UX 300e customers
Intelligently packaged and extremely durable all-electric drivetrain
Leveraging Lexus’ unique experience in building over 1.7 million electrified hybrids since 2005, the new UX 300e embodies the peerless quality and reliability that is a hallmark of the brand. Building on a world-class reputation for battery technology and durability, the first all-electric Lexus benefits in particular from the luxury carmaker’s leadership in battery management systems, power control units and electric motors.
NEWLY DEVELOPED LITHIUM-ION BATTERY
The UX 300e is powered by a newly developed 54.3 kilowatt-hour high-capacity battery which achieves 400 km of range in the NEDC cycle, corresponding to over 300 km target range in the WLTP cycle. Located under the cabin floor and rear seat to ensure a low centre of gravity, the 288-cell lithium-ion battery pack enables the space and practicality expected from an urban crossover.
MAXIMISING BATTERY LIFE AND DURABILITY
“Our acknowledged leadership in electrification, coupled with this 10-year warranty commitment, brings a new level of reassurance to customers opting for a BEV in this segment,” Pascal Ruch, Head of Lexus Europe
PRECISION-ENGINEERED ELECTRIC VEHICLE TRANSAXLE
An ultra-compact new transaxle, with a 3-shaft layout and reduction gear mechanism to allow high motor speeds, delivers class-leading drivetrain performance and exceedingly low noise levels. For extended component life and super-smooth running, Lexus engineers introduced improvements such as gear tooth surface polishing, a sound-proof cover and an optimised lubrication system.
HIGH-OUTPUT ELECTRIC MOTOR
The UX 300e’s all-new BEV drivetrain includes a high-output 150 kW (204 DIN hp) electric motor/generator driving the front wheels. This lends the car a natural-yet-brisk acceleration character, delivering a top speed of 160 km/h and 0-100 km in a sprightly 7.5 seconds
BUILT TO LEXUS QUALITY STANDARDS
Ensuring the first all-electric Lexus shares the same world-class quality that is a mainstay of every Lexus car, the UX 300e is built alongside electrified hybrid models at Lexus’ award-winning Kyushu plant, with production overseen by its renowned ‘Takumi’ master craftspeople. Famed for their minute attention to detail and exacting standards, the Takumi perfectly embody Lexus’ commitment to quality in every vehicle it builds.
The UX 300e will be introduced to selected markets in Europe by the end of the year.