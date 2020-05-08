Lexus intends to introduce its first all-electric model in Europe, the UX 300e by the end of 2020 (initially only in select markets), following the recent launch in China.

The first BEV comes after 15 years of engagement in conventional hybrids and the experience of over 1.7 million produced since 2005.

Today, the Japanese brand has announced an unprecedented battery warranty for the UX 300e, which should give buyers peace of mind: 10-year (or 1,000,000 km / 621,500 miles) including capacity degradation below 70%.

"As a measure of the brand’s confidence in its all-electric vehicle technology, Lexus is offering a 10-year (or 1,000,000 km) service warranty on all functional defects of the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) main battery and capacity degradation below 70%, provided that the owner respects the regular health checks foreseen in the maintenance program."

2020 Lexus UX 300e

The general vehicle warranty is for 3 years, while drivetrain defects are for 5-year (or 100,000 km).

Air-cooling system

10-years/1 million km warranty with capacity/range fade not more than 30% from its initial value sounds pretty encouraging, especially if we consider that the battery pack is air-cooled.

According to Lexus, air-cooling is "safer and lighter than water-cooled systems" (possibly also cheaper) and should be good enough "even at high speed and during repeated rapid charging".

We must add here that the 54.3 kWh battery (for the expected range of over 300 km/186 miles WLTP) can be fast-charged only at up to 50 kW, which means that it does not push it too hard.

We are eager to see how it will turn out.

"For increased control and battery life, sensors monitor the voltage of each battery cell and block, as well as the battery cell temperature. In tandem with the car’s advanced Battery Management System, this results in maximum usable battery cell capac­ity, and an extended driving range. For the UX 300e, Lexus developed a battery cell air-cooling system which is safer and lighter than water-cooled systems. With cooled air circulating inside the battery pack, stable battery output can be attained even at high speed and during repeated rapid charging. Working hand in hand with the cabin air conditioning, the system enhances the car’s performance, battery life and charging performance. Reliability was also to the fore in the development of the battery heating system. Heating elements under each battery module minimise the impact of cold weather on the driving range, ensuring full power is available from the start. Finally, for a long, trouble-free service life, the battery pack is fitted with rubber seals to protect it from water and dust."

2020 Lexus UX 300e battery

Lexus UX 300e specs:

range:

400 km (249 miles) of NEDC range

over 300 km (186 miles) of WLTP range target

54.3 kWh battery (288 lithium-ion cells); air-cooled

in Europe 10-year (or 1 million km) battery warranty, including 70% battery capacity

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.5 seconds

top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)

front-wheel drive

150 kW and 300 Nm electric motor

6.6 kW on-board charger

DC fast charging at up to 50 kW

