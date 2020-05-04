Just slightly over 700 plug-ins and hydrogen cars were sold by the Japanese company.

Thanks to a strong January and February, Toyota group (including Lexus) sales in Europe during the first quarter declined year-over-year only by 2.45% to 271,937.

However, just like in 2019, despite conventional hybrids accounting for 52% of the overall volume (64% in Western Europe), the plug-in sales are very low.

The three-month period ended with just 631 Toyota Prius Prime (aka Prius Plug-in Hybrid) sales, which is 0.23% of the total. On the positive side, almost 11% of Prius buyers opted for a PHEV.

In Q1, the hydrogen fuel cell Toyota Mirai noted 76 sales (compared to 250 in 12 months of 2019), so no big change at the FCV front as well.

Hopefully, later this year, we will finally see some progress for plug-ins, once the new modelsbecome available:

  • Toyota RAV4 PHEV
  • Lexus UX BEV

Detailed results

Sales for Jan-Dec 2019 are listed below

Table 1 – TME (1) full year sales in 2019

TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS

271,937

 

 

 

TOYOTA

253,644

AYGO

26,818

Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid)

55,126

Yaris Hybrid

26,857

Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (including Hybrid)

38,077

Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid

35,383

Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid)

30,009

Toyota C-HR Hybrid

27,719

Corolla SDN (incl. Hybrid)

19,223

Corolla SDN Hybrid

9,620

Prius Family

5,856

Prius

1,112

Prius+

4,113

Prius Plug-in Hybrid

631

Mirai

76

Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid)

12,322

Camry Hybrid

3,136

Supra

185

 RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid)

37,063

RAV4 Hybrid

19,982

Highlander

626

Land Cruiser

9,338

Hilux

9,089

PROACE

7,823

Other models

10,239

 

LEXUS

18,293

CT 200h

1,083

IS (incl. IS Hybrid)

519

IS hybrid

519

ES (incl. ES Hybrid)

1,493

ES hybrid

1,107

LS (incl. LS Hybrid)

31

LS hybrid

23

NX (incl. NX Hybrid)

5,016

NX hybrid

3,803

UX (incl. UX Hybrid)

4,632

UX hybrid

4,383

RX (incl. RX Hybrid)

4,306

RX hybrid

1,452

RC (incl. RC Hybrid)

157

RC hybrid

143

LC (incl. LC Hybrid)

50

LC hybrid

22

Other models

1,006

(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan).

*East Europe includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.

Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.