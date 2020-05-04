Just slightly over 700 plug-ins and hydrogen cars were sold by the Japanese company.
Thanks to a strong January and February, Toyota group (including Lexus) sales in Europe during the first quarter declined year-over-year only by 2.45% to 271,937.
However, just like in 2019, despite conventional hybrids accounting for 52% of the overall volume (64% in Western Europe), the plug-in sales are very low.
The three-month period ended with just 631 Toyota Prius Prime (aka Prius Plug-in Hybrid) sales, which is 0.23% of the total. On the positive side, almost 11% of Prius buyers opted for a PHEV.
In Q1, the hydrogen fuel cell Toyota Mirai noted 76 sales (compared to 250 in 12 months of 2019), so no big change at the FCV front as well.
Hopefully, later this year, we will finally see some progress for plug-ins, once the new modelsbecome available:
- Toyota RAV4 PHEV
- Lexus UX BEV
Detailed results
Sales for Jan-Dec 2019 are listed below
Table 1 – TME (1) full year sales in 2019
TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS
271,937
TOYOTA
253,644
AYGO
26,818
Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid)
55,126
Yaris Hybrid
26,857
Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (including Hybrid)
38,077
Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid
35,383
Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid)
30,009
Toyota C-HR Hybrid
27,719
Corolla SDN (incl. Hybrid)
19,223
Corolla SDN Hybrid
9,620
Prius Family
5,856
Prius
1,112
Prius+
4,113
Prius Plug-in Hybrid
631
Mirai
76
Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid)
12,322
Camry Hybrid
3,136
Supra
185
RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid)
37,063
RAV4 Hybrid
19,982
Highlander
626
Land Cruiser
9,338
Hilux
9,089
PROACE
7,823
Other models
10,239
LEXUS
18,293
CT 200h
1,083
IS (incl. IS Hybrid)
519
IS hybrid
519
ES (incl. ES Hybrid)
1,493
ES hybrid
1,107
LS (incl. LS Hybrid)
31
LS hybrid
23
NX (incl. NX Hybrid)
5,016
NX hybrid
3,803
UX (incl. UX Hybrid)
4,632
UX hybrid
4,383
RX (incl. RX Hybrid)
4,306
RX hybrid
1,452
RC (incl. RC Hybrid)
157
RC hybrid
143
LC (incl. LC Hybrid)
50
LC hybrid
22
Other models
1,006
(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan).
*East Europe includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.
Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.