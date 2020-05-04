Thanks to a strong January and February, Toyota group (including Lexus) sales in Europe during the first quarter declined year-over-year only by 2.45% to 271,937.

However, just like in 2019, despite conventional hybrids accounting for 52% of the overall volume (64% in Western Europe), the plug-in sales are very low.

The three-month period ended with just 631 Toyota Prius Prime (aka Prius Plug-in Hybrid) sales, which is 0.23% of the total. On the positive side, almost 11% of Prius buyers opted for a PHEV.

In Q1, the hydrogen fuel cell Toyota Mirai noted 76 sales (compared to 250 in 12 months of 2019), so no big change at the FCV front as well.

Hopefully, later this year, we will finally see some progress for plug-ins, once the new modelsbecome available:

Toyota RAV4 PHEV

Lexus UX BEV

Detailed results