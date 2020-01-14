Toyota is going mostly hybrid in Europe and so far it pays off with growing sales volume and market share. Plug-in sales are just symbolic, but two new models are coming in 2020.

In 2019, the Toyota group (including Lexus) sold 1,089,422 cars (up 5.2%) and 52% of them happened to be hybrids (63% in Western Europe). For the Lexus brand, the hybrid share is even higher - 67% (96% in Western Europe). Not strange if you offer 20 hybrid models.

But the plug-in hybrids, represented solely by the Toyota Prius Prime (aka Prius Plug-in Hybrid) account for a marginal 0.26% share, as just 2,572 units were sold. That's 11.4% of the Prius family (22,621).

Additionally, Toyota sold 250 hydrogen fuel cell Toyota Mirai. If FCVs are the future, it does not look encouraging at all.

This year, Toyota would like to expand its plug-in lineup in Europe by two models:

Toyota RAV4 PHEV

Lexus UX BEV

However, we cautiously assume that no more than a four-digit sales result per model should be expected (hopefully the RAV4 PHEV will surprise us with more than 10,000).

Dr Johan van Zyl, President & CEO of Toyota Motor Europe said: "We are very satisfied with another strong performance in 2019 against quite uncertain market conditions. The continued growth of Toyota and Lexus during this period is testament to the company’s strategy to focus on new product and broadening our hybrid electric line-up. We thank our customers for their trust and their loyalty. We are confident that we can maintain this momentum in 2020, with the launch of seven models including new Yaris, and by extending our electrification strategy with the introduction of Toyota RAV4 PHEV and Lexus UX BEV"

Gallery: 2020 Lexus UX 300e

49 Photos