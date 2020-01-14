In 2019, Toyota sold over 2,500 PHEVs and 250 FCVs in Europe.

Toyota is going mostly hybrid in Europe and so far it pays off with growing sales volume and market share. Plug-in sales are just symbolic, but two new models are coming in 2020.

In 2019, the Toyota group (including Lexus) sold 1,089,422 cars (up 5.2%) and 52% of them happened to be hybrids (63% in Western Europe). For the Lexus brand, the hybrid share is even higher - 67% (96% in Western Europe). Not strange if you offer 20 hybrid models.

But the plug-in hybrids, represented solely by the Toyota Prius Prime (aka Prius Plug-in Hybrid)  account for a marginal 0.26% share, as just 2,572 units were sold. That's 11.4% of the Prius family (22,621).

Additionally, Toyota sold 250 hydrogen fuel cell Toyota Mirai. If FCVs are the future, it does not look encouraging at all.

This year, Toyota would like to expand its plug-in lineup in Europe by two models:

  • Toyota RAV4 PHEV
  • Lexus UX BEV

However, we cautiously assume that no more than a four-digit sales result per model should be expected (hopefully the RAV4 PHEV will surprise us with more than 10,000).

Dr Johan van Zyl, President & CEO of Toyota Motor Europe said:
"We are very satisfied with another strong performance in 2019 against quite uncertain market conditions.  The continued growth of Toyota and Lexus during this period is testament to the company’s strategy to focus on new product and broadening our hybrid electric line-up. We thank our customers for their trust and their loyalty.  We are confident that we can maintain this momentum in 2020, with the launch of seven models including new Yaris, and by extending our electrification strategy with the introduction of Toyota RAV4 PHEV and Lexus UX BEV"

Sales for Jan-Dec 2019 are listed below

Table 1 – TME(1) full year sales in 2019

TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS

1,089,422

 

 

TOYOTA

1,002,216

AYGO

100,936

Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid)

224,368

Yaris Hybrid

109,771

Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (including Hybrid)

138,906

Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid

118,715

Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid)

134,442

Toyota C-HR Hybrid

119,507

Corolla SDN (incl. Hybrid)

67,940

Corolla SDN Hybrid

31,201

Avensis

1,242

Prius Family

22,621

Prius

5,334

Prius+

14,715

Prius Plug-in Hybrid

2,572

Mirai

250

Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid)

51,631

Camry Hybrid

8,284

GT86

945

 RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid)

139,725

RAV4 Hybrid

93,792

Highlander

1,658

Land Cruiser

44,306

Hilux

38,179

PROACE

28,381

Other models

6,686

LEXUS

87,206

CT 200h

5,559

IS (incl. IS Hybrid)

3,581

IS hybrid

3,475

ES (incl. ES Hybrid)

6,609

ES hybrid

4,292

GS (incl. GS Hybrid)

137

GS hybrid

35

LS (incl. LS Hybrid)

406

LS hybrid

201

NX (incl. NX Hybrid)

24,309

NX hybrid

17,391

UX (incl. UX Hybrid)

20,943

UX hybrid

19,056

RX (incl. RX Hybrid)

18,657

RX hybrid

6,948

RC (incl. RC Hybrid)

1,105

RC hybrid

1,029

LC (incl. LC Hybrid)

360

LC hybrid

163

Other models

5,540

 

(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan).

*East Europe includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.

Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.