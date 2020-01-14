In 2019, Toyota sold over 2,500 PHEVs and 250 FCVs in Europe.
Toyota is going mostly hybrid in Europe and so far it pays off with growing sales volume and market share. Plug-in sales are just symbolic, but two new models are coming in 2020.
In 2019, the Toyota group (including Lexus) sold 1,089,422 cars (up 5.2%) and 52% of them happened to be hybrids (63% in Western Europe). For the Lexus brand, the hybrid share is even higher - 67% (96% in Western Europe). Not strange if you offer 20 hybrid models.
But the plug-in hybrids, represented solely by the Toyota Prius Prime (aka Prius Plug-in Hybrid) account for a marginal 0.26% share, as just 2,572 units were sold. That's 11.4% of the Prius family (22,621).
Additionally, Toyota sold 250 hydrogen fuel cell Toyota Mirai. If FCVs are the future, it does not look encouraging at all.
This year, Toyota would like to expand its plug-in lineup in Europe by two models:
- Toyota RAV4 PHEV
- Lexus UX BEV
However, we cautiously assume that no more than a four-digit sales result per model should be expected (hopefully the RAV4 PHEV will surprise us with more than 10,000).
"We are very satisfied with another strong performance in 2019 against quite uncertain market conditions. The continued growth of Toyota and Lexus during this period is testament to the company’s strategy to focus on new product and broadening our hybrid electric line-up. We thank our customers for their trust and their loyalty. We are confident that we can maintain this momentum in 2020, with the launch of seven models including new Yaris, and by extending our electrification strategy with the introduction of Toyota RAV4 PHEV and Lexus UX BEV"
Sales for Jan-Dec 2019 are listed below
Table 1 – TME(1) full year sales in 2019
TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS
1,089,422
TOYOTA
1,002,216
AYGO
100,936
Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid)
224,368
Yaris Hybrid
109,771
Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (including Hybrid)
138,906
Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid
118,715
Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid)
134,442
Toyota C-HR Hybrid
119,507
Corolla SDN (incl. Hybrid)
67,940
Corolla SDN Hybrid
31,201
Avensis
1,242
Prius Family
22,621
Prius
5,334
Prius+
14,715
Prius Plug-in Hybrid
2,572
Mirai
250
Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid)
51,631
Camry Hybrid
8,284
GT86
945
RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid)
139,725
RAV4 Hybrid
93,792
Highlander
1,658
Land Cruiser
44,306
Hilux
38,179
PROACE
28,381
Other models
6,686
LEXUS
87,206
CT 200h
5,559
IS (incl. IS Hybrid)
3,581
IS hybrid
3,475
ES (incl. ES Hybrid)
6,609
ES hybrid
4,292
GS (incl. GS Hybrid)
137
GS hybrid
35
LS (incl. LS Hybrid)
406
LS hybrid
201
NX (incl. NX Hybrid)
24,309
NX hybrid
17,391
UX (incl. UX Hybrid)
20,943
UX hybrid
19,056
RX (incl. RX Hybrid)
18,657
RX hybrid
6,948
RC (incl. RC Hybrid)
1,105
RC hybrid
1,029
LC (incl. LC Hybrid)
360
LC hybrid
163
Other models
5,540
(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan).
*East Europe includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.
Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.