NEXT GENERATION VAN: ALL-NEW PEUGEOT e-EXPERT

Continuing the ‘Power of Choice’ philosophy, PEUGEOT introduces the all-new e-Expert van. With a 100% electric motor, the all-new PEUGEOT e-Expert offers two different ranges, three body lengths, up to 1000kg towing capacity and payloads of up to 1275kg. Following the launch of the PEUGEOT Expert in 2016, more than 195,000 vehicles have been produced, proving it to be an international commercial success! Thoroughly versatile, with a large load volume, on-board technology and sharp design, the all-new PEUGEOT e-Expert offers no compromise with zero emissions.

A market in full e-volution :

The compact van segment in Europe represents more than 750,000 vehicles per year, and the PEUGEOT Expert has been increasing its market share every year since its launch in 2016. Recently upgraded to Euro 6D with a range adapted to the specific professional uses, the PEUGEOT Expert now offers a 100% electric version, the PEUGEOT e-Expert.

Nearly 80% of commercial vehicle drivers travel, on average, less than 124miles (200 km) per day, making the all-new PEUGEOT e-Expert the ideal choice. In addition, town centres are become increasingly restricted, with some only allowing 100% electric vehicle access. This fully electric version has kept the advantages of the PEUGEOT Expert, including the Compact version which is unique in this segment and particularly suited to narrow streets and congested city centres.

Suitable for multiple uses, the PEUGEOT e-Expert can even undergo conversions by Coachbuilders, in particular those based on the cabin floor (e.g. refrigeration cell).

Strong and distinguished style, Next Gen e-Van by PEUGEOT :

True to the brand's ‘power of choice’ philosophy, the all-new PEUGEOT e-Expert retains sharp design of the internal combustion versions, complemented by additional features.

On the outside :

Dichroic Lions at the front and rear

at the front and rear A charging flap on the left front wing

on the left front wing A dinstinctive front grill

An "e-Expert" monogram on the back.

On the inside, with a redesigned centre console:

An analogue handset with colour matrix and specific electric data

with colour matrix and specific electric data Specific graphics for the central touch screen with TomTom Traffic 3D connected Navigation

with TomTom Traffic 3D connected Navigation A new " e-Toggle " automatic gearbox control

" automatic gearbox control A drive mode selector switch with Eco, Normal or Power modes

switch with Eco, Normal or Power modes An electric parking brake

The all-new PEUGEOT e-Expert offers three driving settings from the mode selector:

Eco (60 kW) : for optimising range

(60 kW) : for optimising range Normal (80 kW) : suited for everyday use,

(80 kW) : suited for everyday use, Power (100 kW) : optimises performance when transporting heavy loads

Two braking modes are available:

Moderate

Emphasised (accessible from push "B", for "Brake" located on the gearbox control), for increased deceleration when the accelerator pedal is released

All versions of the all-new PEUGEOT e-Expert are equipped with the electric parking brake, a new feature on this model which maximizes floor space.

The instrument display evolves sharing key EV information:

A power-metre displaying consumption levels (ECO, POWER, CHARGE)

A consumption gauge for heating and air conditioning

A battery power level gauge

A colour matrix to display energy flow, charge (current or delayed), on-board computer information and range

The touch screen, with MirrorScreen® compatibility with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, benefits from TomTom Traffic Connected 3D Navigation and allows access to the "Electric" menu, with the following sub-menus:

" Flow ” to view the live energy flow,

” to view the live energy flow, " Statistics " to display the consumption statistics

" to display the consumption statistics "Charge" which allows you to program a deferred charge

In addition, you can view the remaining range, or set up the temperature preconditioning.

100% Electric technology, Next Gen e-Van efficiency :

Based on the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) multi-energy modular platform, the PEUGEOT e-Expert offers a 100% electric motor with a maximum power of 100 kW and a maximum torque of 260 Nm.

The performances (in POWER mode) are as follows (data under approval) :

The maximum speed is 80m/ph (130 km/h)

0 to 62mph (100 km/h) in 13.1 s

The 1000m standing start in 35.8 s

The all-new PEUGEOT e-Expert is the first PEUGEOT electric vehicle to offer two battery capacity options, the 50 kWh and 75 kWh.

Compact and Standard are available with the 50 kWh battery, with a range of up to 143 miles (230 km)** according to the WLTP certification protocol.

Standard and Long can also be equipped with a 75 kWh battery with a range of up to 205 miles (330 km)**, according to the same WLTP protocol.

Two types of on-board chargers are available, to suit all uses and all customer charging solutions, with a 7.4 kW single-phase charger as standard and an optional 11 kW three-phase charger.

Charging modes are flexible and adapted to each daily situation. Several types of charging are possible:

7.4 kW Wall Box : full charge in 7h30 (50 kWh battery) or 11h20 (75kWh battery) with the single-phase (7.4 kW) on-board charger

: full charge in 7h30 (50 kWh battery) or 11h20 (75kWh battery) with the single-phase (7.4 kW) on-board charger From an 11 kW Wall Box : full charge in 5h (50 kWh battery) or 7h30 (75kWh battery) with the on-board three-phase charger (11 kW)

: full charge in 5h (50 kWh battery) or 7h30 (75kWh battery) with the on-board three-phase charger (11 kW) From a public rapid charger***: the cooling system of the battery allows you to use 100 kW chargers and to reach 80% charge in 30 mn (50 kWh battery) or 45 mn (75 kWh battery).

The all-new PEUGEOT e-Expert offers a programmable deferred charge: from the Connected Navigation screen or from the MyPeugeot® smartphone application (depending on version). This system also makes it possible to start or defer charging at any time and to check the state of charge.

The all-new PEUGEOT e-Expert provides passengers with the best level of temperature control with :

A high-powered heating resistor (5 kW)

(5 kW) Heated seats (depending on version)

(depending on version) Temperature pre-conditioning programmable from the touch screen (depending on version) or remotely via the MyPeugeot® smartphone application (depending on version). In addition to comfort, when connected this function optimises range and allows the battery to reach the optimum operating temperature quicker.

The PEUGEOT eco-system :

In order to support its customers in the energy transition, the PEUGEOT brand is launching a range of services based on three pillars :

Easy-Charge

An offer of charging solutions for home or the workplace , partnering with home chargepoint providers to facilitate assessment and installation of the most suitable charging solution

, partnering with home chargepoint providers to facilitate assessment and installation of the most suitable charging solution A public chargepoint offer

Easy-Move

Mobility Pass: rental scheme to provide access to an internal combustion vehicle for a longer trip when required

Serenity to reassure our customers during the vehicle discovery phase and allow them to enjoy their vehicle in complete peace of mind :

Adapted service contracts and roadside assistance

A certificate of battery capacity

The battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 100,000 miles (160,000 km) for 70% of its charge capacity.

Driving pleasure and practicality in everyday life, Next Gen e-Van abilities :

The all-new PEUGEOT e-Expert combines compact external dimensions with maximum loading capacities. The batteries are located under the floor, without any impact on the loading volume.

This positioning also favours rigidity and, due to optimal weight distribution, ensures a drive as enjoyable as an internal combustion engine. Suspension comfort is guaranteed, with specific shock absorbers and springs to ensure the best performance when unladen or laden.

The all-new PEUGEOT e-Expert is available in the same versions as the internal combustion engines, with the same towing capacity of up to 1000kg, but has a specially calibrated power steering system, with a turning circle diameter of 11.3m (Compact version between kerbs) and a height limit of 1.9m (depending on the version) which guarantees access to most car parks.

Modularity* continues to set the standard in the segment with the Moduwork 3-seater bench. With a trapdoor in the partition and a folding side seat, its possible for:

Three people to sit in the front seat

There to be a flat floor, with an increased usable length of 1.16 m or additional volume at the front, and 2 persons on board

A mobile office function with the swivel table integrated into the folding backrest of the central seat

with the swivel table integrated into the folding backrest of the central seat Storage space under the centre seat

The payload volumes are the same as those of the internal combustion engines and the payloads, adapted to the 100% electric engine, up to 1275 kg.

The all-new PEUGEOT e-Expert guarantees safety and comfort for users with a number of technologies and driving aids available. In addition, ensuring pedestrian safety, an audible signal will be heard up to 18m/ph to indicate the presence of the vehicle in both forward and reverse.

The all-new PEUGEOT e-Expert will go on sale in Europe in the second half of 2020, with production taking place in France, near Valenciennes.

*Specifications may vary in the UK

** The WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure) is used to measure fuel consumption, electric range and CO 2 figures. The fuel consumption or electric range achieved, and CO 2 produced (where applicable), in real world conditions will depend upon a number of factors including, but not limited to: the accessories fitted (pre and post registration); the starting charge of the battery (electric only); variations in weather; driving styles and vehicle load.

***The vehicle will rapid charge at a rate of up to 100kW, depending on the power of the rapid charging station used and will take longer to charge at a lower power. Rapid charging stations are available across the UK at various locations and their power rating varies, typically from 50kW and sometimes up to 350kW. For further information on public charging stations across the UK, please visit www.zap-map.com