Toyota Motor North America (Toyota and Lexus brands) reports 2,332,262 vehicle sales in the U.S. in 2021, which is up 10.4% year-over-year. Both brands managed to improve sales by over 10%, as Toyota delivered 2,027,786 units (up 10.3%), while Lexus delivered 304,476 (up 10.7%).

The Electrified Powered Vehicle (EPV) category noted a new record of 583,697 in 2021, which is 73.2% more than a year ago and 25% of the total volume of the Japanese group.

Toyota is proud that it is #1 in the EPV category for the 22nd consecutive year, but we are of course most interested in the plug-in category. Specifically, in all-electric vehicles. On this front, Toyota and Lexus are also progressing.

Plug-ins total

In 2021, Toyota offered two plug-in hybrids: the Toyota Prius Prime and Toyota RAV4 Prime, while Lexus launched the all-new Lexus NX 450h+ in December (18 units).

The total Toyota brand volume was:

Q4: 10,376 (up 76%) at 2.5% share

2021: 52,749 (up 195%) at 2.6% share



Cumulatively, Toyota delivered more than 190,000 plug-in electric cars, which means that soon it will reach 200,000 federal tax credits (which triggers the start of the phase-out of the incentive).

Models

Toyota Prius Prime 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

RAV4 Prime

The Toyota RAV4 Prime noted a relatively strong Q4 with 7,741 units and a total of 27,703 units in 2021.

December: 2,185 (up 112%)

Q4: 7,741 (up 251%)

2021: 27,703 (up 766%)

The total RAV4 sales stand at 407,739 (down 4.3%), including 120,983 hybrids, which means that Prime is responsible for 6.8%. For sure there is room for improvement in 2022.

Prius Prime

The aging Toyota Prius Prime (the 2nd model evolution after the original Prius PHEV) noted 2,635 units in Q4 (down 29% year-over-year). However, the year 2021 was the second-best year for the plug-in hybrid Prius.

December: 1,154 (down 25.5%)

Q4: 2,635 (down 29%)

2021: 25,042 (up 70%)

The Prius Prime is also not far from the Prius Hybrid (conventional), which YTD noted 33,968 units in 2021.

Mirai

The Toyota Mirai is not a plug-in model, but a hydrogen fuel cell car (technically it is nothing more than a series hybrid with a zero-emissions onboard power source).

Its sales significantly increased this year compared to 2020, but remain relatively low - no change compared to previous reports.

December: 28 (up 45%)

Q4: 361 (up 128%)

2021: 2,629 (up 427%)

Toyota electrified sales in the U.S. in 2021