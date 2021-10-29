Toyota released today a lot of details about the all-new Toyota bZ4X model, which will be launched worldwide in the middle of 2022.

It's the first out of 7 upcoming Toyota bZ (Beyond Zero) models, unveiled in concept version in April.

The car is based on Toyota's new e-TNGA platform, the first one dedicated to battery-electric vehicles, developed jointly with Subaru (responsible for the AWD system).

The Toyota bZ4X is equipped with a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, which is expected to be very durable with an impressive capacity retention target of 90% after 10 years or 240,000 km (150,000 miles).

The battery is placed flat under the floor. The Japanese manufacturer does not reveal the battery supplier, but most likely it's Panasonic (Toyota partners also with BYD). All we know is that it's a 355 V system and liquid cooled.

The WLTP (WLTC) range of the bZ4X (FWD) to be up to 500 km (311 miles). The AWD version will have a lower range of 460 km (286 miles).

An important thing is that Toyota bZ4X will have a heat pump-type air conditioning to limit the energy consumption in cold weather.

Toyota has decided to use in the bZ4X - for the first time - e-axles (integrated electric motor, single-speed transmission and inverter).

There will be two versions of the car:

front-wheel drive with a single 150 kW electric motor

all-wheel drive with two 80 kW electric motors (one in the front, and one in the rear) for a total output of 160 kW

We are a little bit surprised that the difference between the two is so small - just 10 kW. Maybe there will be other versions as well at a later point - like 150 kW + 80 kW for a total of 230 kW.

An interesting thing is that the Japanese automaker calls the motor type "AC synchronous electric generator" - which does not tell us much - it might be a permanent magnet synchronous motor (most likely) or an externally excited synchronous motor like in the case of Renault.

In the front, above the e-axle, there is an Electricity Supply Unit (ESU) that consolidates charging and power distribution functions.

Depending on the version, the Toyota bZ4X can go 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.4 seconds (FWD) or 7.7 seconds (AWD).

In terms of charging, the base on-board charger is a single-phase 6.6 kW, but in the Q4 2022, there will be an available (at least in Europe) three-phase 11 kW unit.

The DC fast charging option should offer 80% recharge in about 30 minutes. The maximum charging power will be 150 kW, which is over 2C.

Toyota intends to offer also an optional solar roof, which, depending on conditions, might add up to 1,800 km (1,119 miles) of range per year.

Overall, the EV specs appear to be quite solid for a mainstream model, but of course it's nowhere near the top EVs. We must remember that this is the first serious BEV developed by Toyota. If it will be combined with a reasonable price and outstanding reliability, we can't complain.

Toyota bZ4X specs (Japan):

Toyota bZ4X FWD version:



WLTP (WLTC): about 500 km (311 miles)

71.4 kWh battery

355 V, liquid cooled

battery capacity retention ratio (target): 90% after 10 years or 240,000 km (150,000 miles)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.4 seconds

top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)

front-wheel drive (E-axle - integrated motor, single-speed transmission and inverter)

"AC synchronous" motor

peak system output of 150 kW and 265 Nm of torque

AC charging (on-board): 6.6 kW (three-phase 11 kW option for Europe)

DC fast charging: up to 150 kW (up to 80% in about 30 minutes)

Weight: 1,920 kg (2,195 kg total)

Dimensions: Length - 4,690 mm, Width - 1,860 mm, Height - 1,650 mm (antenna), Wheelbase - 2,850 mm

Heat pump-type air-conditioning

Over-the-air (OTA) software updates

e-TNGA platform

Toyota bZ4X AWD version:

WLTP (WLTC): about 460 km (286 miles)

71.4 kWh battery

355 V, liquid cooled

battery capacity retention ratio (target): 90% after 10 years or 240,000 km (150,000 miles)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.7 seconds

top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive (E-axle - integrated motor, single-speed transmission and inverter)

two 80 kW "AC synchronous" motors

peak system output of 160 kW and 336 Nm of torque

AC charging (on-board): 6.6 kW (three-phase 11 kW option for Europe)

DC fast charging: up to 150 kW (up to 80% in about 30 minutes)

Weight: 2,005 kg (2,275 kg total)

Dimensions: Length - 4,690 mm, Width - 1,860 mm, Height - 1,650 mm (antenna), Wheelbase - 2,850 mm

Heat pump-type air-conditioning

Over-the-air (OTA) software updates

e-TNGA platform

