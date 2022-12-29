Ram’s first all-electric pickup truck, the 1500 Revolution, will apparently bear a slightly different name when it comes to market sometime in 2024.

As reported by CarBuzz, FCA US LLC has filed for two trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), one of which is RAM 1500 REV. According to the trademark filing, it is meant to be used on Land vehicles, namely, passenger trucks.

Now, if you’re thinking about the FCA US LLC company name, it’s worth mentioning that it’s a wholly owned subsidiary of Stellantis, the brand that owns everything from Fiat, Peugeot, and Lancia, to Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, among others.

The second trademark application is for the slogan Freedom is electric, which will presumably be used for things like product brochures and ad campaigns promoting the new electric truck.

Ram will unveil a concept of its zero-emission pickup in just a few days, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, on January 5, when we’ll probably get new facts and figures about the company’s first-ever all-electric truck.

With a production version slated to arrive sometime in 2024, the Ram 1500 REV (or Revolution, it’s still unconfirmed) is rumored to offer a range of about 400-500 miles on a single charge, two battery options (159 kWh and 200 kWh), and a charging power of up 150 kW.

Maximum power output is said to reach 885 horsepower, which would make it more powerful than its main competitors: the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV. At the same time, Ram will offer a “class-shattering” range-extender version of the 1500, as the company’s CEO, Mike Koval Jr., said during a chat with EVPulse back in February 2022.

This would make the upcoming Ram 1500 unique in its segment, with no other mass-produced range-extender options available, at least not right now. It would be a good option for customers who don’t like the range anxiety associated with an electric-only vehicle, but we still don’t know what kind of range extender system will be used – will it be a generator-style affair like in the BMW i3, supplying electricity to the batteries, or will the combustion engine be mechanically linked to the drivetrain? We should learn more about all of this when the concept is unveiled next week in Las Vegas.

