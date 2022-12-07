With less than a month left until Ram unveils its new Revolution full-size electric pickup truck at CES 2023 in Las Vegas on January 5, the company published a new teaser of the upcoming rival to the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV.

In the video, there’s a short glimpse of what the front of the truck will look like, with a big Ram logo in the center of what would be the grille on an internal combustion engine vehicle. Chunky LED strips surround the headlights, and there’s a bulge on the center of the hood.

Judging by what’s going on in the video, Ram will most likely bring a full-scale clay model of the concept truck, and not the actual production-ready vehicle. The latter will be unveiled sometime in 2024, according to previous statements by the company’s officials.

Gallery: Ram Pickup Teaser

17 Photos

There’s not much we know about what the Ram Revolution pickup will offer, but Ram did mention in a presentation from 2021 that its upcoming EV truck will have onboard power, smart storage solutions, and fast charging up to 150 kW. The video also mentions that “it should give people goosebumps” and that it’s “a glimpse into the future”.

Other reports suggest that Ram’s Revolution EV will sit on the STLA Frame platform, which the manufacturer intends to use for everything from light commercial vehicles to heavy-duty pickups. The range is expected to sit between 400 and 500 miles from a 159 kWh battery, and 200 kWh pack, respectively.

As for power, the most potent of the variants is said to have up to 885 horsepower, which would make it more powerful than the Ford F-150 Lightning, which offers up to 563 hp, and Chevy Silverado EV, which has up to 754 hp. But these are unconfirmed pieces of information, and it remains to be seen what the production-ready Ram Revolution will offer.

More details will be offered at a special event scheduled for January 5 at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Until then, check out the video above and let us know what you think in the comments section below. Do you think Ram will have a winner on its hands with the new Revolution?