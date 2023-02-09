Ford CEO Jim Farley has tweeted a teaser of his company's upcoming EV performance demonstrator based on the F-150 Lightning. Farley can be seen holding back a cover that exposes the vehicle's front end. Formula 1 driver Daniel Riccardo is also in the image, and we're told he's already seen the whole truck.

What does the F-150 Lightning have to do with F1? Ford recently announced it's returning to Formula 1 as Red Bull Racing's engine supplier starting in 2026. During that announcement, Ford Performance showed a slide that indicated a new EV performance demonstrator based on the F-150 Lightning was "coming soon."

If you're wondering what an EV performance demonstrator is, it's Ford's fancy name for a one-off concept that showcases the performance potential and creative packaging opportunities that electric powertrains provide.

Ford has produced three EV performance demonstrators so far. There's the F-100 Eluminator, which is an electrified version of Ford's classic truck fitted with with its Eluminator electric crate motor. Then there's the Mustang Mach-e 1400, an insane version of the popular electric crossover that makes 1,400 horsepower. And lastly, there's the Electric Supervan with over 2,000 horsepower that debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

We're not sure what kind of performance vehicle this new EV demonstrator will be, but it looks like the Lightning on which it's based has been lowered to the ground and is wearing street tires. That tells us to expect a tire-shredding truck for the road. There's also something sticking up in its bed right behind the cab, but unfortunately it's still covered.

The new demonstrator will have to pack a lot of power to upstage the already potent stock F-150 Lightning, which is available with up to 580 hp and 775 pound-feet of torque (1,051 Nm). That's good for a 0-60 time of less than four seconds, which is hyper car territory already.

Ford hasn't released any info about the when the new demonstrator will debut, but if they're already showing it to famous race car drivers, its public showing can't be far behind.