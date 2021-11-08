Ford was present at the 2021 SEMA with a variety of EV stuff, starting with the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning, a concept Ford Mustang Mach-E Shelby and Ford F-100 Eluminator concept.

This last vehicle promotes the Ford Performance Parts' Eluminator crate motor (first announced in August 2021), envisioned for car enthusiasts that would like to build their EVs using a Ford electric motor.

The Eluminator crate motor (Ford M-9000-MACHE) is actually the front motor and a single-speed gearbox from the 2021 Mustang Mach E GT. It's a really great setup that blew away Munro Live's Sandy Munro.

1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator Concept Ford Eluminator Crate Motor

According to Ford Performance Parts, the Ford M-9000-MACHE has a peak output of 210 kW and 430 Nm with a max speed of 13,800 rpm, gear ratio of 9.05:1 and weight of 93 kg.

The package includes high-voltage and low-voltage harnesses, but there is no inverter, battery pack or cooling system in the offer yet. We got the impression that Ford will expand its offer at a later point.

The retail price for the Ford M-9000-MACHE crate motor is $3,900 and it appears that the first batch is sold out.

The 1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator concept uses a full powertrain (both motors and battery) from the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition so it's an all-wheel drive pickup.

"Based on a heritage 1978 F-100 pickup, the F-100 Eluminator concept features all-wheel drive via two powerful electric motors shared with the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. Two electric traction motors drive the front and rear wheels, packing a powerful 480 horsepower and 634 lb.-ft. of torque. Eluminator, the first e-crate motor from Ford Performance Parts, is based on the Mustang Mach-E GT’s traction motor." "The all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept, designed and created by Ford Performance, was built in collaboration with MLe Racecars and sits on a custom chassis by the Roadster Shop. It’s painted in Avalanche Gray with Cerakote Copper accents applied by Brand X Customs, while the interior features a billet aluminum dash by JJR Fabrication and avocado-tanned leather upholstery by MDM Upholstery. It’s fitted with custom 19x10-inch billet aluminum three-piece wheels by Forgeline wrapped in Michelin® Latitude® Sport 275/45-19 high-performance tires."

Let's take a look at reports from the show:

Ford M-9000-MACHE crate motor specs:

Peak power: 210kW (281hp)

Peak torque: 430Nm (317 lb.-ft.)

Max speed: 13,800rpm

Gear ratio: 9.05:1

Weight: 93kg / 205 lbs

Includes:

HV motor to traction inverter harness

LV harness/connector

Vent tube assembly.

Does NOT include:

Traction inverter

Control system

Battery

See details at Ford Performance Parts website.

Gallery: 1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator Concept