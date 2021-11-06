Shelby Performance has revealed their unique take on the Mustang Mach-E, showcasing it at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas. YouTube channel TFLnow got the chance to check it out up close and personal, with the channel’s host going for a quick walkaround and discussing all the Shelby Mach-E GT’s key features.

Based off the Mach-E GT Performance, the Shelby version adds several visual and performance upgrades. Namely a unique Shelby livery, forged carbon grill, fenders and a completely new carbon fiber hood with a massive vent. Shelby's Mach-E also has unique alloys and an upgraded suspension with carbon fiber springs. The concept version shown at SEMA features the same Brembo brakes as the Mach-E GT Performance, however Shelby intends to add bigger brakes for production.

In terms of stats, nothing has been disclosed. The Shelby Mach-E GT is expected to get a significant power boost over the GT Performance however, with the latter already having 480 hp. It will also come with a unique interior featuring Recaro seats.

Unsurprisingly, as this is technically still a concept nothing has been said with regards to pricing. However, expect the Shelby Mach-E to carry a hefty premium over the $66k GT Performance – don’t be surprised to see an MSRP of well over $80,000. Production is set to begin in 2023.