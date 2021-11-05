The EPA range and efficiency ratings for the two, top-of-the-line Ford Mustang Mach-E versions - GT and GT Performance - were recently listed by the EPA.

The range results have already been known since June, but now we have additional data, which confirms that the GT is the least efficient Mach-E due to its focus on performance. The drop in range and efficiency isn't big though.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD

The combined EPA range is 270 miles (434 km), but the Highway rating is 247.9 miles (398.9 km). According to the EPA, the total energy consumption in the Combined cycle is at around 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km), including charging losses.

Those efficiency results are only slightly worse (several percent) than the regular Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD with the same 98.8 kWh battery (see details here). The most efficient version is the Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 (RWD) - see details here.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 270 mi (434 km)

288.1 mi (463.6 km)

247.9 mi (398.9 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km)

90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)

77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi (272 Wh/km)

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance has about 10 miles less range than the GT and even lower efficiency.

The interesting thing is that EPA documents reveal a voluntarily lowered combined range from 261 miles to 260 miles.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 260 mi (418 km)

278.2 mi (447.6 km)

237.8 mi (382.6 km) Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 261 miles" EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi (255 Wh/km)

88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi (238 Wh/km)

75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km)

Ford Mustang Mach-E basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD RWD 75.7 230 mi

(370 km) 5.8 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD AWD 75.7 211 mi

(339 km) 5.2 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD RWD 98.8 305 mi

(491 km) 6.1 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD RWD 98.8 300 mi

(483 km) 6.1 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD AWD 98.8 270 mi

(434 km) 4.8 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD AWD 98.8 270 mi

(434 km) 3.8 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD AWD 98.8 260 mi

(418 km) 3.5

Ford Mustang Mach-E prices: