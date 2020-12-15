That's 5 miles more than the EPA Combined range for the Premium ER RWD version.
According to the Monroney sticker for the Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1, obtained by a Mach-E Forum user, the EPA Combined range of this particular version is 305 miles (491 km).
We don't know the full data yet, but it seems that this might be the best option for those who are looking for long range but don't want to spend too much.
Here are the numbers (see the full sticker here: Mach-E Forum):
The California Route 1 (ER RWD) has slightly more range than the Premium ER RWD version thanks to a few percent higher efficiency. One of the reasons for that are special aero wheel covers.
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 ER RWD :: EPA Range rating
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|305 mi (491 km)
N/A yet
N/A yet
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)
108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km)
94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)
This version is also almost 5% or $2,200 cheaper (comparing effective price), although it doesn't have all the equipment that the Premium version has.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD
[B]
|Drive
|RWD
|RWD
|Battery
|98.8 kWh
|0%
|98.8 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|305 mi
(491 km)
|1.7%
|300 mi
(483 km)
|City
|318.61 mi
(513 km)
|Highway
|277.13 mi
(446 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|6.1 s
|0%
|6.1 s
|Top speed
|Peak power
|216 kW
|0%
|216 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)
|4.1%
|97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
|City
|108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km)
|3.8%
|104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km)
|Highway
|94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)
|4.4%
|90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$49,800
|-4.2%
|$52,000
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,100
|+$1,100
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$43,400
|-4.8%
|$45,600
All the Ford Mustang Mach-E
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD
|RWD
|75.7
|230 mi
(370 km)
|5.8
|N/A
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD
|AWD
|75.7
|211 mi
(339 km)
|5.2
|N/A
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD
|RWD
|98.8
|305 mi
(491 km)
|6.1
|N/A
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD
|RWD
|98.8
|300 mi
(483 km)
|6.1
|N/A
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD
|AWD
|98.8
|270 mi
(434 km)
|4.8
|N/A
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD
|AWD
|98.8
|250 mi*
(402 km)
|4.0*
|N/A
About this article