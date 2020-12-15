According to the Monroney sticker for the Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1, obtained by a Mach-E Forum user, the EPA Combined range of this particular version is 305 miles (491 km).

We don't know the full data yet, but it seems that this might be the best option for those who are looking for long range but don't want to spend too much.

Here are the numbers (see the full sticker here: Mach-E Forum):

The California Route 1 (ER RWD) has slightly more range than the Premium ER RWD version thanks to a few percent higher efficiency. One of the reasons for that are special aero wheel covers.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 ER RWD :: EPA Range rating

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 305 mi (491 km)

N/A yet

N/A yet EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)

108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km)

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)

This version is also almost 5% or $2,200 cheaper (comparing effective price), although it doesn't have all the equipment that the Premium version has.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 98.8 kWh 0% 98.8 kWh EPA Range Combined 305 mi

(491 km) 1.7% 300 mi

(483 km) City 318.61 mi

(513 km) Highway 277.13 mi

(446 km) Specs 0-60 mph 6.1 s 0% 6.1 s Top speed Peak power 216 kW 0% 216 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km) 4.1% 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) City 108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km) 3.8% 104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km) Highway 94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km) 4.4% 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $49,800 -4.2% $52,000 Dest. Charge +$1,100 +$1,100 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $43,400 -4.8% $45,600

