That's 5 miles more than the EPA Combined range for the Premium ER RWD version.

According to the Monroney sticker for the Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1, obtained by a Mach-E Forum user, the EPA Combined range of this particular version is 305 miles (491 km).

We don't know the full data yet, but it seems that this might be the best option for those who are looking for long range but don't want to spend too much.

Here are the numbers (see the full sticker here: Mach-E Forum):

external_image

The California Route 1 (ER RWD) has slightly more range than the Premium ER RWD version thanks to a few percent higher efficiency. One of the reasons for that are special aero wheel covers.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 ER RWD :: EPA Range rating
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
Combined
City
Highway		 305 mi (491 km)
N/A yet
N/A yet
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)
108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km)
94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)

This version is also almost 5% or $2,200 cheaper (comparing effective price), although it doesn't have all the equipment that the Premium version has.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
Model 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD
[A]		 Difference
[A] / [B]		 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD
[B]
Drive RWD   RWD
Battery 98.8 kWh 0% 98.8 kWh
EPA Range
Combined 305 mi
(491 km)		 1.7% 300 mi
(483 km)
City     318.61 mi
(513 km)
Highway     277.13 mi
(446 km)
Specs
0-60 mph 6.1 s 0% 6.1 s
Top speed      
Peak power 216 kW 0% 216 kW
EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
Combined 101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km) 4.1% 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
City 108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km) 3.8% 104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km)
Highway 94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km) 4.4% 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)
Prices
MSRP $49,800 -4.2% $52,000
Dest. Charge +$1,100   +$1,100
Tax Credit $7,500   $7,500
Effective Price $43,400 -4.8% $45,600

All the Ford Mustang Mach-E

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)		 Top
Speed
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD RWD 75.7 230 mi
(370 km)		 5.8 N/A
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD AWD 75.7 211 mi
(339 km)		 5.2 N/A
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD RWD 98.8 305 mi
(491 km)		 6.1 N/A
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD RWD 98.8 300 mi
(483 km)		 6.1 N/A
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD AWD 98.8 270 mi
(434 km)		 4.8 N/A
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD AWD 98.8 250 mi*
(402 km)		 4.0* N/A

More about Ford Mustang Mach-E

video ford mustang mach e first drive 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E First Drive Review: Deserving Of The Name?
ford mustang mache official epa numbers Ford Mustang Mach-E: Official EPA Numbers For Four Versions Revealed

Join owners and enthusiasts discussing the Ford Mustang Mach-E at InsideEVs Forum!