Ford has just announced the final EPA-estimated range numbers for the two top-of-the-line Mustang Mach-E models, the GT and GT Performance Edition.

The results are noticeably better than the initial target of respectively: 250 miles (402 km) and 235 miles (378 km).

The official EPA Combined range is:

Mustang Mach-E GT: 270 miles (434 km) - 20 miles or 8% more

- 20 miles or 8% more Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition: 260 miles (418 km) - 25 miles or 10.6% more

That's a very interesting outcome as usually, we don't see such big differences. Maybe the official EPA documents will reveal to us some additional info, including the test cycle.

Darren Palmer, global director, battery electric vehicles, Ford Motor Company said:

“With Pirelli summer tires4 and MagneRide® damping system, Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition drivers get the performance thrills of 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds while being able to travel further with the final EPA-estimated range of 260 miles3. More than half of our orders for the Mustang Mach-E GT have been for the Performance Edition, and I’m particularly pleased that we have had orders from every state across the U.S.”

One of the most important conclusions is that those who opt for the GT versions for much better acceleration will not sacrifice range compared to a regular all-wheel-drive version with the Extended Range battery.

Specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD RWD 75.7 230 mi

(370 km) 5.8 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD AWD 75.7 211 mi

(339 km) 5.2 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD RWD 98.8 305 mi

(491 km) 6.1 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD RWD 98.8 300 mi

(483 km) 6.1 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD AWD 98.8 270 mi

(434 km) 4.8 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD AWD 98.8 270 mi

(434 km) 3.8 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD AWD 98.8 260 mi

(418 km) 3.5

*0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds using 1-foot rollout.

Prices