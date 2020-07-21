When we talk about the Tesla Model S P100D+ Plaid or the Cybertruck, people get excited to learn that these EVs would have three motors. Impressive, right? What if we told you that the car in the video above has seven? That is what the new Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 has. Forget that story of “under the hood:” that is now where the frunk is.

As its name suggests, these seven motors allow the vehicle to offer more than 1,400 horsepower, as many ponies as the Mustang Cobra Jet. In electric car terms, that is a little more than 1 MW (1,341 hp), which the video above hints that can be applied to multiple motorsports situations, such as drifting or NASCAR racing. And that is not entirely true.

While it's been a long time since we have seen so much tire smoke come out of any car, electric or not, the Mach-E 1400’s top speed is 160 mph. A NASCAR racecar can reach more than 200 mph. Although Ford will show the prototype at a NASCAR race soon, it would not be able to keep up with them.

The Mach-E 1400 was developed in partnership with RTR Vehicles. It uses a body-in-white from the production Mach-E and has required 10,000 development hours. Its aerodynamic goals are to establish 2,300 lb of downforce at its top speed. Competing with slower cars than the ones used in NASCAR, that may help it gain precious seconds due to the fantastic grip.

If you are still wondering how a car can have seven motors, we’ll tell you where they are. Three of them are connected to the front axle differential through a single driveshaft. The other four are obviously on the rear axle, following the same arrangement of the three front motors. That would enable not only the high output but also a “huge range of adjustability.”

The battery pack is not that big: only 56.8 kWh, with NMC pouch cells. Its cooling system, which uses a dielectric coolant, was designed to work while the car charges. That would reduce the waiting interval between runs. They tend to be many, especially if any of the ideas applied to the prototype ever reach the production EV.