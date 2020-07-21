Remember the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400? This 7-motor monster is even better.
When we talk about the Tesla Model S P100D+ Plaid or the Cybertruck, people get excited to learn that these EVs would have three motors. Impressive, right? What if we told you that the car in the video above has seven? That is what the new Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 has. Forget that story of “under the hood:” that is now where the frunk is.
As its name suggests, these seven motors allow the vehicle to offer more than 1,400 horsepower, as many ponies as the Mustang Cobra Jet. In electric car terms, that is a little more than 1 MW (1,341 hp), which the video above hints that can be applied to multiple motorsports situations, such as drifting or NASCAR racing. And that is not entirely true.
While it's been a long time since we have seen so much tire smoke come out of any car, electric or not, the Mach-E 1400’s top speed is 160 mph. A NASCAR racecar can reach more than 200 mph. Although Ford will show the prototype at a NASCAR race soon, it would not be able to keep up with them.
The Mach-E 1400 was developed in partnership with RTR Vehicles. It uses a body-in-white from the production Mach-E and has required 10,000 development hours. Its aerodynamic goals are to establish 2,300 lb of downforce at its top speed. Competing with slower cars than the ones used in NASCAR, that may help it gain precious seconds due to the fantastic grip.
If you are still wondering how a car can have seven motors, we’ll tell you where they are. Three of them are connected to the front axle differential through a single driveshaft. The other four are obviously on the rear axle, following the same arrangement of the three front motors. That would enable not only the high output but also a “huge range of adjustability.”
Gallery: Ford Shows How Fun EVs Can Be With The Mustang Mach-E 1400
The battery pack is not that big: only 56.8 kWh, with NMC pouch cells. Its cooling system, which uses a dielectric coolant, was designed to work while the car charges. That would reduce the waiting interval between runs. They tend to be many, especially if any of the ideas applied to the prototype ever reach the production EV.
All-Electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype by Ford Performance and RTR Takes Racing, Drifting to New Levels
· Ford introduces the all-electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 – a one-of-a-kind prototype developed in collaboration with RTR Vehicles to demonstrate the performance possibilities of electric propulsion
· Following on the heels of the all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, Mustang Mach-E 1400 is projecting 1,400 peak horsepower and more than 2,300 lb. of downforce at 160 mph from its seven motors and ultra-high-performance battery
· Making its first appearance at a NASCAR race soon, Mustang Mach-E 1400 is designed to challenge perceptions of what electric vehicles can do with performance tuning and advanced technology
DEARBORN, Mich., July 21, 2020 – Peak horsepower: 1,400 – and make it electric.
Mission accomplished: Ford introduces Mustang Mach-E 1400, an all-electric road rocket that shows just how much performance can be harnessed without using a drop of gas. Coming hot on the heels of the 1,400-horsepower all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, this one-off Mustang Mach-E with its seven electric motors and high downforce is ready for the track, drag strip or gymkhana course – anywhere it can show how electric propulsion promises extreme Mustang performance. Watch here to see the all-electric prototype in action.
Developed in collaboration with RTR and built off a Mustang Mach-E GT body-in-white, the prototype targets 1,400 peak horsepower. The chassis and powertrain work together for a multitude of setups offering capability unlike any other vehicle.
“Now is the perfect time to leverage electric technology, learn from it, and apply it to our lineup,” said Ron Heiser, chief program engineer, Mustang Mach-E. “Mustang Mach-E is going to be fun to drive, just like every other Mustang before it, but Mustang Mach-E 1400 is completely insane, thanks to the efforts of Ford Performance and RTR.”
The Mustang Mach-E 1400 is the result of 10,000 hours of collaboration by Ford Performance and RTR aimed at bridging the gap between what an electric vehicle can do and what customers tend to believe it can do.
“Getting behind the wheel of this car has completely changed my perspective on what power and torque can be,” said Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles founder, motorsports champion and professional fun-haver. “This experience is like nothing you’ve ever imagined, except for maybe a magnetic roller coaster.”
Mustang Mach-E 1400 has taken shape without rules. The Ford design team and RTR used many of the same tools Ford uses for its race cars and production programs. Aerodynamics are optimized for shape and location, with a focus on cooling ducts, front splitter, dive planes and rear wing.
Mustang Mach-E 1400 has seven motors – five more than even Mustang Mach-E GT. Three are attached to the front differential and four are attached to the rear in pancake style, with a single driveshaft connecting them to the differentials, which have a huge range of adjustability to set the car up for everything from drifting to high-speed track racing.
“The challenge was controlling the extreme levels of power provided by the seven motors,” said Mark Rushbrook, motorsports director, Ford Performance. “Mustang Mach-E 1400 is a showcase of the art of the possible with an electric vehicle.”
The chassis and powertrain are set up to allow the team to investigate different layouts and their effects on energy consumption and performance, including rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive. Drift and track setups have completely different front end configurations like control arms and steering changes to allow for extreme steering angles in drifting. Power delivery can be split evenly between front and rear, or completely to one or the other. Downforce is targeted at more than 2,300 lb. at 160 mph.
The 56.8-kilowatt-hour battery (installed) is made up of nickel manganese cobalt pouch cells for ultra-high performance and high discharge rate. The battery system is designed to be cooled during charging using a di-electric coolant, decreasing the time needed between runs.
An electronic brake booster is integrated to allow series regenerative braking combined with ABS and stability control to optimize the braking system. Mustang Mach-E 1400 features Brembo™ brakes, like the Mustang GT4 race car, and a hydraulic handbrake system designed for drifting that integrates with the powertrain controls to enable the ability to shut off power to the rear motors.
Mustang Mach-E 1400, which is set to debut at a NASCAR race soon, serves as a test bed for new materials. The hood is made of organic composite fibers, a lightweight alternative to the carbon fiber that comprises the rest of the vehicle.
Ford is investing more than $11.5 billion in electric vehicles worldwide, with the first global vehicle, Mustang Mach-E, available to order here now. The all-electric Mustang Mach-E starts hitting the streets in the U.S. at the end of this year.