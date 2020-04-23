Recently unveiled by Ford, the All-Electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 (see Motor1's report here), is surely one of the most powerful electric car dragster prototypes ever made.

The company projects that it should "crush the quarter-mile in the low-8-second range at more than 170 mph", which is really significant.

We quickly checked the Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro Concept, unveiled at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, which, according to reports from summer 2019, was able to achieve 9.83 s and then 9.51 s, at 140 mph. The Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is clearly a more extreme build.

Ford Performance equipped the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 with an undisclosed number of electric motors, that combined are able to deliver over 1,400 horsepower (more than 1 MW) and over 1,100 ft.-lbs. (1,491 Nm) of torque. We guess it might be all-wheel-drive actually.

That's about two times as much power as in the case of Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro - 550 kW (750 hp) of power and 813 Nm using two BorgWarner HVH 250-150 for the rear wheels.

The Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 might be a great halo car for the upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The prototype is currently undergoing tests but is promised to debut at a drag racing event later this year. Before that, Ford invites us to see a sneak peek preview this Sunday, April 26: MotorTrend On Demand’s “Hard Cell."

Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 specs:

projected to crush the quarter-mile in the low-8-second range at more than 170 mph

system output of over 1,400 horsepower (more than 1 MW) and over 1,100 ft.-lbs. (1,491 Nm) of torque

Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro Concept specs:

550 kW (750 hp) of power and 813 Nm of torque from two electric motors ( 2x BorgWarner HVH 250-150 motor assemblies), connected to a conventional racing-prepared “Turbo 400” automatic transmission that channels the motor’s torque to the same solid rear axle used in the production COPO Camaro race cars

32 kWh battery pack (about 318 kg)

800 V system voltage (four modules, 200 V each) for a more efficient power transfer to the electric motor and faster recharging

expected quarter-mile time - 9 seconds

