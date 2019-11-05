Why would an EV need a manual gearbox? Ever? Well, perhaps because it can be loads of fun to use on the track. Or to just shift gears on a calm road trip with the family. Whatever the reason may be, the Ford Mustang Lithium has one: a robust Getrag MT82 6-speed transmission with billet internals. Only something like this could cope with the 1,000 lb-ft of torque this electric muscle car offers. It is only a pity this machine will be a one-off example.

Ford created it for the SEMA Show with the help of Webasto. The supplier gave the Mustang an 800V battery system that helps the car with all that torque and also with generating more than 900 hp.

The Webasto system works with what the company calls EVDrive, which the press release does not explain. The only thing we know about it is that it can discharge an MW of electricity. We will contact Webasto to learn more about this.

The Mustang Lithium is a very, very serious machine. It uses Ford Performance half shafts, Track Handling Pack and a strut tower brace, a Super 8.8 Torsen differential, Brembo six-piston front brakes from the Shelby GT350R, lightweight Forgeline wheels, and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

In terms of appearance, it comes with a Webasto hood with see-through polycarbonate windows and Sankuer side splitters and rear diffuser, which have critical aerodynamic goals. The electric part of the car relies on TurboDX charging solution and a TurboCord portable charger.

The car even offers different driving setups. Valet, Sport, Track, and the suggestive Beast, obviously in a crescendo of aggressiveness. Any of them can be selected through a 10.4-in touchscreen display that is specific to the Mustang Lithium.

Considering Ford allows for a series of changes on the Mustang by custom shops, it would be nice if it licensed the Lithium to someone willing to produce it with the help of Webasto. Many customers would love to have such a mean electric machine in their garages.