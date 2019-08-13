Nobody seems to dispute anymore that electric cars can be lots of fun. Not even die-hard fans of ICE. Their biggest criticisms will be time to charge and lack of noise. But even they would probably want to buy the Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro, which will be one of the next Russo and Steele Auction at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The eCOPO Camaro would be the first-ever 800V vehicle created by GM. It uses four 200V modules, some of them placed where the rear seats were, some of them in the trunk. That puts the 700 lb of batteries especially over the rear solid axle. More specifically, 56 percent of all the car’s weight is there. And – as you can see in the video above – that was not enough to keep the front wheels on the ground.

Two BorgWarner HVH 250-150 permanent magnet AC motors provide 700 hp and 600 lb-ft. In order to protect the driver and the others around, the battery pack on the back is sealed off from the interior and the roll cage on the trunk has been expanded to better protect the modules placed there.

Did you think 9.83 seconds was a good time for the quarter-mile? The eCOPO has managed to lower that to 9.51 s, at 140 mph. All of which makes this car not only highly collectible but also a very respectable piece of engineering.

Russo and Steele estimate bids will range from $425,000 up to $525,000. But we are talking about an auction, where prices may be disappointing for the seller or reach incredible heights for buyers. That depends solely on demand.

How many will compete for the eCOPO Camaro? How much will they be willing to spend? Would you put half a million dollars into an electric Camaro, even a one-of-a-kind? Comments are all yours.

Source: Russo and Steele via Muscle Cars And Trucks