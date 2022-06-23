Meet the Ford Pro Electric SuperVan, an insane electric van boasting 1,972 horsepower that has made its debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed today.

Loosely based on the new Ford E-Transit Custom sold in Europe, the SuperVan is an all-electric demonstrator that showcases Ford Pro's digital and EV capability.

The first all-electric Ford SuperVan (and the fourth so far) achieves the highest-performance of any Ford van ever, packing four electric motors, a 50kWh liquid-cooled battery and a bespoke control system to produce approximately 2,000 PS (1,972 horsepower). This enables it to sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) in under 2 seconds!

As the photos can attest, the Ford Pro Electric SuperVan has little in common with a traditional van. It features a purpose-built, track-ready chassis consisting of the E-Transit Custom floorpan and a steel spaceframe dressed in a low aerodynamic bodywork styled by the Ford Design team in Cologne, Germany.

The body features lightweight composite body panels, including race-ready front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser. It stands out especially thanks to the rear section where the air flows free through the hollow corners of the bodywork.

The radical rear design's cutaways and dorsal fin flow into the rear wing to generate downforce and push the Electric SuperVan into the track for more grip. Other visual highlights include the flared wheel arches, muscular stance, massive roof spoiler, motorsport wheels and one-off livery.

Developed in secret by Ford Performance and electrified rally and racing specialists STARD in Austria, the Electric SuperVan features unequal-length double wishbone suspension at each corner, as well as motorsport-grade front and rear subframes, uprights, and brakes.

A bespoke 50kWh liquid-cooled battery pack is mounted for optimum weight distribution and a low center of gravity. Ford says the pack can be fully recharged in approximately 45 minutes using a standard electric vehicle fast-charger.

The vehicle also benefits from selectable drive modes (Road, Track, Drag, Drift and Rally), three-stage regenerative braking and even a Tyre Cleaning Mode. The latter fully brakes one axle while spinning the other, creating burnouts on the front or rear axles to clean and warm the tires before performance runs.

The Electric SuperVan does not offer much cargo volume, although there is a loadspace behind the driver and a door in the bodyside makes loading and unloading cargo easy. A full roll cage and racing seats to FIA standards are also part of the package.

On the tech front, the one-off show van features a suite onboard cameras to film its high-performance runs, Ford's SYNC in-cab touchscreen infotainment system and enhanced connectivity enabling real-time data transmission for remote vehicle management and optimized performance.

The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan will be driven up the Goodwood hill by Le Mans racer and electric record-setter Romain Dumas.