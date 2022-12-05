Ford Pro and Deutsche Post DHL Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will see the logistics company buy more than 2,000 E-Transit electric delivery vans worldwide by the end of 2023.

The deal is part of the German company's goal to increase the share of electric vans in its fleet for last mile delivery worldwide. The agreement covers a full suite of solutions to operate the electric fleet, including access to Ford Pro's connected E-Telematics software and charging solutions in order to reduce costs and optimize efficiency.

Deutsche Post DHL Group is committed to strengthen clean operations for climate protection and will invest €7 billion ($7.4 billion) this decade on its path to net-zero emissions logistics. The world's leading logistics company is targeting a share of 60 percent e-vehicles used for carbon neutral pick-up and delivery by 2030.

"Ford Pro and Deutsche Post DHL Group share the vision of greater sustainability and a commitment to electrified solutions, and this agreement is a major step towards millions of deliveries being completed by electrified vehicles around the world. E-Transit is the top-selling commercial EV in North America and since June is also the best-seller in its segment in Europe, meaning the all-electric 2-tonne van is already making big strides to support this ambition." Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe

Deutsche Post DHL Group will now add Ford Pro's lineup of electrified vehicles including the all-new E-Transit to its global fleet of electric vans, which currently includes around 27,000 vehicles. Ford Pro has already delivered the first E-Transits under the agreement, joining Deutsche Post DHL Group's electric fleet used for last mile deliveries in several countries worldwide.

A large part of the order includes E-Transit panel vans designed for handling express shipments in the Americas and Europe. The vehicles join the Deutsche Post DHL Group fleet at the busiest time of year making more sustainable deliveries possible to customers during peak season. In addition, purchases of Ford Pro Special Vehicles with a customized box for inner city distribution in Germany were concluded.

The MoU signed by Ford and Deutsche Post DHL Group will potentially allow both companies to explore the co-development of future products as well as new digital and charging solutions. In addition to providing early access to innovative ideas, Ford Pro will also deliver Deutsche Post DHL Group access to test vehicles and monitoring services.

The two companies explore expanding their cooperation to a growing number of markets globally.