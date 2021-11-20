Let's take a look at the all-electric 2022 Ford E-Transit at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show in InsideEVs' quick tour with Kyle Conner.

This new commercial van will enter production at Ford’s Kansas City Assembly Plant and will arrive at dealerships in early 2022. A separate production and sales in Europe will begin in 2022 as well.

The version presented in the video is a high roof version - there will be a total of three roof heights and three body lengths, as well as cargo, cutaway and chassis cab versions.

Ford starts the electrification of Transit from a basic battery capacity (in our opinion) of 67 kWh for up to 126 miles (203 km) of range, which should be enough to be suitable in a substantial number of applications. We guess (there was no official info about that) that further down the road there will be more battery options.

With a price tag of below $45,000 for the entry-level version and decent standard equipment, the Ford E-Transit is considered competitive. Especially since it will be more pleasant to use, less costly to run or maintain as well as offer a special features, like a 2.4 kW electric outlet in the rear. A smart move was also to place the charging inlet at the front of the vehicle.

Inside, there are basically no compromises in the cargo compartment and because it's a Ford Transit, all the mounting points and accessories will work with the E-Transit.

That would explain why the company said in November that the Ford E-Transit is "sold out" (as of September there were over 24,000 pre-orders).

Currently the vehicle has entered a final pilot phase with selected customers in the U.S.

Ford E-Transit specs: