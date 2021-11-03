By the way of releasing U.S. sales results for the month of October, Ford announced today that the upcoming all-electric Ford E-Transit van is "sold out."

It's good news for the manufacturer, but unfortunately, there is no info about what it really means. We guess that it's the first year of production that is sold out.

"Ford’s E-Transit is sold out and the electric F-150 Lightning has more than 160,000 reservations."

Speaking of production, it will begin "in a few weeks" (in the U.S., because there will be a separate production location in Europe (Turkey) as well, starting in Spring 2022).

"In a few weeks, Ford begins production of its all-new E-Transit, an all-electric version of the world’s best-selling Transit van."

We assume that the number of reservations is at a level of at least 25,000 (it was above 24,000 in September). The MSRP price starts at $43,295 and goes up to $52,690.

The battery pack of 67 kWh is not as big as in the case of Ford F-150 Lightning (which remains undisclosed, but might be two times bigger), so we assume that Ford should be able to produce a lot of them.

How many in the first year? Maybe 10,000-20,000 in the U.S. and a similar number in Europe?

Gallery: Ford E-Transit

38 Photos

Ford E-Transit specs: