By the way of releasing U.S. sales results for the month of October, Ford announced today that the upcoming all-electric Ford E-Transit van is "sold out."
It's good news for the manufacturer, but unfortunately, there is no info about what it really means. We guess that it's the first year of production that is sold out.
"Ford’s E-Transit is sold out and the electric F-150 Lightning has more than 160,000 reservations."
Speaking of production, it will begin "in a few weeks" (in the U.S., because there will be a separate production location in Europe (Turkey) as well, starting in Spring 2022).
"In a few weeks, Ford begins production of its all-new E-Transit, an all-electric version of the world’s best-selling Transit van."
We assume that the number of reservations is at a level of at least 25,000 (it was above 24,000 in September). The MSRP price starts at $43,295 and goes up to $52,690.
- Ford E-Transit was announced in November 2020
- reservations were opened in May 2021
- over 20,000 in almost three months, since May 9 (August 4)
- over 24,000 in almost four months (September 2)
The battery pack of 67 kWh is not as big as in the case of Ford F-150 Lightning (which remains undisclosed, but might be two times bigger), so we assume that Ford should be able to produce a lot of them.
How many in the first year? Maybe 10,000-20,000 in the U.S. and a similar number in Europe?
Gallery: Ford E-Transit
Ford E-Transit specs:
- range of 126 miles (203 km) in the low-roof cargo van variant
the range rating in Europe is up to 349 km (217 miles) WLTP
- usable battery capacity of 67 kWh (LG Chem cells)
- payload target: up to 3,800 pounds (1,724 kg) for cargo van and up to 4,290 pounds (1,946) for cutaway versions
- up to 487.3 cubic feet of cargo space inside the high-roof, extended-wheelbase variant
- rear-wheel drive
- electric motor output: 198 kW (266 hp) and 430 Nm (317 lb.-ft.) of torque
200 kW according to some press releases
- AC charging: in around 8 hours
in Europe, it will be equipped with a 11.3 kW on-board charger
- DC charging: up to 115 kW (15–80% in 34 minutes)
- Pro Power Onboard - a 2.4 kW electric outlet (2.3 kW according to some press releases)
- three roof heights and three body lengths, as well as in cargo, cutaway and chassis cab versions
- comes backed with an eight-year, 100,000-mile electric vehicle component warranty
