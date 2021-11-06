Ford announced that Ford Pro - its commercial products, services and distribution arm - launched a pilot program with the upcoming all-electric Ford E-Transit van.

The plan is to "help companies begin integrating all-electric E-Transit vans into their fleets to evaluate vehicle performance, understand charging solutions and experience advantages of Ford Pro connected software."

The first pre-production vehicles were already deployed with Penske Truck Leasing and National Grid, among the first companies.

The company does not reveal how many businesses participate in the nationwide pilot program nor how many vehicles will be delivered.

"Operating in fleets that span industries such as rental, delivery, service, maintenance, telecom and utilities, these E-Transit pilot vans will give companies the opportunity to experience how battery-powered vehicles coupled with Ford Pro Intelligence and Ford Pro Charging solutions can help improve fleet efficiencies."

According to the press release, Penske plans to evaluate and validate E-Transit van capabilities, driving experience and charging strategy for specific applications, including rentals to small- and medium-sized commercial businesses. It will test the E-Transit in the Reading, Pennsylvania, area.

As we can see, National Grid has selected a low-roof cargo van version. The company explains that it will be tested on regular home meter-reading routes to ensure it can perform the same operations now performed by the company’s gas-powered vehicles.

The series production of the Ford E-Transit will start by the end of this year, alongside the Transit at Ford’s Kansas City Assembly Plant.

The vehicle will be available in a total of eight configurations, including a cargo van with three roof heights and three lengths, plus chassis cab and cutaway versions.

The 67 kWh battery pack (usable capacity) is expected to offer a range of 126 miles (203 km) in the low-roof cargo van variant. The bigger and heavier versions most likely will have lower range, but Ford assumes that it will still be enough for daily use in many applications.

The first Ford E-Transit will arrive at dealerships in early 2022, but according to a recent update, the electric van is "sold out", which probably means that the entire production allocated for 2021 is already reserved. The prices start below $45,000.

