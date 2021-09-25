Ford Mustang Mach-Es, built between February 24 and June 18, 2021, are affected by a quite significant recall that concerns potentially improperly bonded windshields and sunroofs.

We already heard that about 5,000 were recalled in Canada and now it turns out that a total of 38,714 units in North America and Europe have to be recalled, according to Automotive News.

All 38,714 Mach-E are affected by the windshield problem (it can separate from a vehicle during a crash), and 27,318 Mach-Es additionally have a bonding problem with the panoramic sunroof, which can separate from a vehicle while driving.

Ford says that is unaware of any accidents or injures related to both recalls but will replace the windshield and sunroof at dealerships.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration listed the recalls in the U.S. on September 14, pointing out 17,692 and 13,544 potentially affected vehicles.

Inadequate Front Windshield Bonding/FMVSS 212

A windshield that separates from a vehicle during a crash can increase the risk of injury.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V711000

Manufacturer Ford Motor Company

Components VISIBILITY

Potential Number of Units Affected 17,692

Summary Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 Mustang Mach-E vehicles. The windshield may not have been properly bonded to the vehicle, which could allow it to detach. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 212, "Windshield Mounting."

Remedy Dealers will remove and reinstall the windshield, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 27, 2021. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 21C22.

Inadequate Panoramic Roof Glass Panel Bonding

A roof panel that separates from a vehicle can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V712000

Manufacturer Ford Motor Company

Components VISIBILITY

Potential Number of Units Affected 13,544

Summary Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 Mustang Mach-E vehicles. The vehicle's panoramic roof glass panel may not have been properly bonded to the vehicle, which could allow it to detach.

Remedy Dealers will apply additional urethane adhesive, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 27, 2021. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 21S42.

During the first eight months of the year, Ford sold 17,277 Mach-Es in the U.S.

In March, a small number of 1,258 Mach-E in the U.S. were affected by the Loose Subframe Bolts recall - "Loose subframe bolts may reduce the vehicle's performance in a crash, increasing the risk of injury."

Hopefully, there will be no more issues in the future.