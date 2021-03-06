Ford has issued a safety recall today for less than 75 2021 Mustang Mach-Es that have already been delivered to customers. From Ford:

During checks to deliver high levels of quality and customer satisfaction, Ford discovered some vehicles may have subframe bolts that the supplier did not tighten to specification.

Ford says that there haven’t been any accidents or injuries caused by the issue and customers who have already received their Mach-E will be notified beginning the week of March 22.

Of the 1,258 affected Mach- Es, 94 percent are in the U.S., and all 90 in Canada will have the recall resolved before customer delivery. The reference number for this Ford recall is 21S09.

Fortunately for Ford, this is a small recall, and tightening the loose subframe bolts is likely a simple job for Ford service centers. Only less than 75 customers will have to take their Mustang Mach-E to the dealership for the recall. It seems the other 1,100 Mach-Es will have the recall completed before customer delivery. It’s hard to imagine that loose subframe bolts will cause any accidents. The bolts should still be tight enough, just not torqued down to the proper spec when installed.

The Mustang Mach-E is an all-new model for Ford and an EV, so expect more recalls in the future. This happens to all manufacturers. Let’s hope Ford never has a battery recall that Hyundai and LG Chem are dealing with right now.