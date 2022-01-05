The fourth quarter of 2021 was very challenging for General Motors, which noted 440,745 vehicle deliveries in the U.S. (down 42.9% year-over-year). Also the year ended in the red, at 2,218,228 (down 12.9%).

The numbers look similarly bad for the Chevrolet brand: 288,647 in Q4 (down 44.7%) and 1,437,677 in 2021 (down 17.4%).

Q4 2021 EV deliveries

Our attention is focused on GM's electric vehicle sales and, as it turns out, the fourth-quarter results are the weakest since the introduction of the Chevrolet Volt in December 2010 when the company handed over 326 cars.

In Q4 2021, GM delivered in the U.S. only 26 all-electric vehicles (down almost 100% year-over-year). The number includes 25 Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV and 1 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (the first one delivered in December). We thought that more electric Hummer EVs would be delivered before the end of the year, but it was just this one symbolic unit.

from left: 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV & 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup in Production, Ready for Customer Deliveries

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk notes that GM has some room for improvement:

The main reason for that is the massive battery recall of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV and paused production.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV result is so low that it's now not even visible:

Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV sales in the U.S. - Q4 2021

The Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV production pause was recently extended through the end of January, and then through the end of February.

The lack of batteries might severely limit the production of the Bolt EV/EUV also in 2022, as the new battery modules are prioritized for the recalled vehicles.

2021 EV deliveries

Nonetheless, against all odds, the year 2021 was the best for the Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV as a total of 24,828 units were delivered (up 19.6% year-over-year and more than in 2017 - 23,297, when the $7,500 federal tax credit was still available for GM).

The refreshed Chevrolet Bolt EV and the all-new Chevrolet Bolt EUV would've had a great year if the battery defects did not happen.

"Combined sales of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV were up 20 percent to 24,828 units. Sales of the Bolt EV have been paused since September 2021 as the company focuses on repairing recalled vehicles."

The cumulative sales volume in the U.S. stands at 103,895.

2022 Outlook

The main focus for GM is on the vehicles based on the all-new Ultium platform, including the GMC Hummer EV Pickup/GMC Hummer EV SUV, the Cadillac Lyriq and the Chevrolet Silverado EV/GMC Sierra EV as well as the Brightdrop commercial vehicles.

Most of those new EVs should be launched by the end of 2022/early 2023, and more will follow.

Steve Carlisle, GM executive vice president and president, GM North America said: