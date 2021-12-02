The Chevrolet Bolt EV/Chevrolet Bolt EUV production halt at the Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan will be extended by another month, to January 28, 2022.

The info was shared by General Motors President Mark Reuss, who said (via Automotive News) that the company is continuing to address the battery recall before resuming series production of new cars.

The production was stopped in August, and was resumed only temporarily for the first two weeks of November to "help optimize battery production and supply chain repair logistics" - or basically provide some replacement cars to the owners affected by the battery recall, as we understand.

We are afraid that the six month pause (between August and February) will not be enough. With roughly 142,000 cars affected by the battery recall, there is a battery deficit of up to over 9 GWh. GM might be forced to repeat the same statement for all of 2022, because there is simply not enough battery modules for all affected cars, which are prioritized over the production of new cars.

While the recall is progressing, the cars that await the new batteries will get a software update, which should ease some of the temporary restrictions.

According to the info posted by GM on November 19, the cars with the new software update will be able to park anywhere and stay indoors overnight, but the state-of-charge limit will be 80%, set automatically, compared to 90% previously.

"As battery module replacements continue under the previously announced recall, Chevrolet has informed owners of 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EVs that it will begin installation of a software update that will allow owners to remove the parking and overnight charging limitations on their vehicles while we work on building replacement battery modules. We expect that this software update will be available for all other Bolt EV and EUV owners in the recall population within approximately the next 30 days. The new software automatically sets the vehicle’s maximum state of charge to 80%, allowing owners to safely resume: charging indoors overnight;

operating below 70 miles (113 km) of range, resulting in greater overall vehicle

range compared to GM’s prior interim charging guidance; and

parking indoors after charging. This software is not the final recall remedy and owners will be notified when battery modules are available for replacement."

Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV battery recall in brief