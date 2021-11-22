General Motors has announced a software update for Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV owners to address the electric vehicle’s battery-fire problem.

While the recall to replace the battery packs remains in place, the new update will let owners park in garages again, charge indoors overnight, and run their vehicles below the 70-mile range threshold.

Those are all things they were previously instructed not to do during the recall period, so it looks like the ownership experience will become more tolerable than before. The previous recommendation limited the state of charge to a maximum of 90% and a minimum of 70 miles of range.

In comparison, the new update restricts the total range by an additional 10% at the top, although it enables owners to discharge the battery fully if necessary, therefore unlocking more total range.

Here’s what GM said in a statement sent to Electrek:

"As battery module replacements continue under the previously announced recall, Chevrolet has informed owners of 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EVs who have not yet received their replacement battery modules that it will begin installation of a software update which will remove the parking and charging limitations on their vehicles while we work on building replacement battery modules. We expect that this software will be available for the remaining Bolt EV and EUV owners in the recall population within approximately the next 30 days.“

The update will also run diagnostics “designed to detect specific abnormalities that might indicate a rare battery issue,” GM said. It will target vehicles that haven’t had their batteries replaced under the current battery recall.

The software update for owners of the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV will start rolling out first; for owners of 2017–2018 Bolt EV and 2020 or later Bolt EV and EUV, the software update will become available sometime in the next 30 days.

Owners of 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EVs who have not yet had a full battery replacement should contact their dealers, the automaker added. GM dealers started replacing Bolt EV and EUV battery packs in early November.