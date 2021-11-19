General Motors’ Orion Assembly plant where the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV are made will remain down the rest of the year.

Initially, GM said that the factory would take a break for three weeks between November 15 and December 3. However, the carmaker confirmed on November 18 that the plant in Orion Township, Michigan, would not build any vehicles this year as it continues to work through a recall on the two EVs.

“GM has notified employees at Orion Assembly the plant will take downtime for the remainder of the 2021 calendar year. This decision will enable us to continue prioritizing recall repairs. We will continue to inform employees at the appropriate time of any additional production schedule adjustments in early 2022, as we continue to focus on battery module replacements.” GM spokesman Dan Flores in a statement for The Detroit News

Production at Orion Assembly was first halted the week of August 23 after GM announced a recall of all Bolt EVs and EUVs for potential battery fire risk. GM is prioritizing replacing those recalled Bolts—a total of 141,000—with new battery modules.

In early November, General Motors restarted production for two weeks to build replacement cars for customers having their Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles fixed. Production went down again the week of November 15 with the announcement that it would resume on December 3.

Obviously, that is not the case anymore. In a Thursday note to employees obtained by The Detroit News, Orion plant director Reuben Jones did little to appease workers’ concerns for the future.

"Beyond 2021, our production schedule continues to be dictated by what is needed to help the customers affected by the recall, as opposed to filling orders for new vehicles.”

The statement could lead one to believe that production may not resume come January 1, 2022. We’ll continue following this topic and keep you posted as soon as new information becomes available.