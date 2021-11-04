The Chevrolet Bolt EV/Chevrolet Bolt EUV production at the Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan recently resumed (on November 1), but only temporarily, for about two weeks.

According to Automotive News, the company will take another break for three weeks (between November 15 and December 3).

The reason behind the on/off production of the Bolts is insufficient supply of batteries. General Motors prioritizes the battery recall, while production of new cars will run only at limited speed to "to help optimize LG battery output and support customer and dealer needs related to the recall."

"Prioritizing battery module replacements for existing customers has led to a shortage of battery parts for new-vehicle production. GM notified employees at Orion Assembly that the plant will take downtime from Nov. 15 to Dec. 3. Production is slated to resume Dec. 6." "Battery module replacements remain the priority. We will continue to adjust Orion's production schedule moving forward to best support the recall,"

The company has to replace batteries in up to about 142,000 cars, but the majority of the cost will be paid by LG companies that produced the faulty batteries.

Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV battery recall in brief