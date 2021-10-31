LG Chem reports strong third quarter results, with high revenues and decent net income, despite its LG Energy Solution battery division being hit hard by the costs of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV battery recall.

Things should be better from now since the battery production resumed, the Bolt EV production should resume on November 1, and the cost was a one-off.

The overall results for LG Chem:

10,610 billion KRW ($9.03 billion), up 41% year-over-year operating profits: 727 billion KRW ($0.62 billion), down 20% year-over-year

6.4% net margin

LG Chem's LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution's specifically reports stable sales compared to the past three quarters, while year-over-year the business has expanded. The auto chip shortage affected the results, which suggests that the xEV production is limited.

The battery business would be profitable (without one-off items), however the recall has ruined LG Chem's LG Energy Solution profitability this time.

4,027 billion KRW ($3.43 billion), up 28% year-over-year "Energy Solution" stands for 38% of total revenues operating profits: -373 billion KRW (-$318 million) or -9.3% of sales

Excluding the one-off item:

4,027 billion KRW ($3.43 billion), up 28% year-over-year "Energy Solution" stands for 38% of total revenues operating profits: 251 billion KRW ($214 million) or 6.2% of sales

More detailed view:

Overall, the third quarter does not look bad, despite it not being as strong as Q2. The costs of the recall were swallowed, production of batteries for GM is restarting, IPO is on the horizon and two new gigafactory projects were announced - one in Indonesia with Hyundai Motor Group (10 GWh with an option for 30 GWh) and one in North America with Stellantis (40 GWh).

LG Chem's LG Energy Solution has manufacturing plants in South Korea, the U.S., Poland and China.

In the U.S., LG Energy Solution has also a 50/50 joint venture with GM - Ultium Cells LLC, which soon will launch its first manufacturing plant in Lordstown, Ohio. The second plant of the joint venture was announced in April. It will be built in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

In China, LG Energy Solution supplies cylindrical cells for Tesla, while in the other markets most sales are pouch battery cells.