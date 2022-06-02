Chevrolet announced today pricing of the new 2023 model year Bolt EV and Bolt EUV duo, which happens to be significantly lower than before.

The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV starts at $26,595, while the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV starts at $28,195 (both prices includes Dealer Freight Charges of $995).

That's a big reduction of $5,900 in the case of the Bolt EV and $6,300 in the case of the Bolt EUV.

Chevrolet EVs are not eligible for $7,500 federal tax credit, but considering that we heard a lot about higher prices of new EVs, this move should make Bolts a lot more competitive.

Chevrolet notes:

"This change reflects our ongoing desire to make sure Bolt EV/EUV are competitive in the marketplace. As we’ve said, affordability has always been a priority for these vehicles."

2023 Bolt EV prices:

1LT trim: $26,595 (MY22 was $32,495)

2LT trim: $29,795 (MY22 was $35,695)

2023 Bolt EUV prices:

LT trim: $28,195 (MY22 was $34,495)

Premier trim: $32,695 (MY22 was $38,995)

* The Redline Edition is available on EUV only and is $495 for both LT and Premier

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV prices:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV 1LT $25,600 +$995 N/A $26,595 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV 2LT $28,800 +$995 N/A $29,795 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT $27,200 +$995 N/A $28,195 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier $31,700 +$995 N/A $32,695

The general specs of the Bolts remain the same, including the 65 kWh battery and 150 kW electric motor. The GM-estimated range is respectively 259 miles (417 km) for the Bolt EV and 247 miles (397 km) for the Bolt EUV.

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Redline Edition

Let's recall that Bolt EV/EUV production resumed in April, after a long halt since August 2021, caused by a battery recall (caused by the battery supplier). The recall progresses and, as of late April, most of the 2017-2019 Bolts had their batteries replaced, but in the case of newer model years, it's in an early phase. A good thing is that the early Bolt EVs (originally equipped with a 60 kWh battery), have more range than before, when equipped with the 65 kWh battery replacement.

The new model year probably will enter the market in the second half of this year.

Below we attached all official info about the 2023 model year Bolts.

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV