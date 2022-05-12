According to an official press release from Chevrolet, a new Bolt EUV Redline Edition will be made available for the 2023 model year. As you can see from the images shared by General Motors, it will have specific interior and exterior features to make it stand out as a sportier version of the fully electric crossover.

The Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Bolt EV have been off the market for a time as the automaker has been replacing battery packs due to a recall. However, not long ago, Chevy restarted production of both the Bolt electric hatchback and its crossover sibling, and they, once again, offer a significant value over nearly every rival.

According to Chevrolet, the 2023 Bolt EUV Redline Edition will feature jet black leather upholstery with red stitching, 17-inch gloss painted aluminum wheels in gloss black with red accents, red accents on the outside mirrors, and an exclusive red and black Bolt EUV badge at the rear. However, the automaker doesn't specify any changes or improvements to the EV's performance. In addition, there is not yet any information about pricing for the Redline Edition.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Redline Edition

6 Photos

That said, Chevy is now offering leasing incentives on both Bolt electric vehicles, and they're quite competitive. With around $4,500 down, you can lease the 2022 Bolt EV for $269 per month and the 2022 Bolt EUV with a monthly payment of just $289. While the Redline Edition will certainly be more expensive, Chevy has always offered reasonable lease deals on Bolt vehicles.

GM says that it will begin production of the 2023 Bolt EUV and Bolt EV this summer of 2022. Moreover, the upcoming Bolt EUV Redline Edition will become available in the US, Canada, and Korea.

Head down to our popular comment section and let us know what you think of the 2023 Bolt EUV Redline Edition. Will it work to increase EV sales for Chevrolet? If it were up to you, is there anything else you'd change or add going into a new model year?