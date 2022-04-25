Subaru of America announced today prices for its first all-electric model in the US, the 2023 Subaru Solterra, which will be available in all 50 states.

The cars will begin arriving at Subaru retailers this summer, but at least initially "in limited numbers."

Prices

The Japanese company will offer only an all-wheel-drive version of the car, available in three trim levels (Premium, Limited and Touring). The starting MSRP is $44,995 (plus $1,225 destination and delivery charge, with an exception of Alaska, where it's $1,375).

The good news is that the Subaru Solterra is eligible for $7,500 of the federal tax credit, and other state incentives:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18" $44,995 +$1,225 $7,500 $38,720 2023 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20" $48,495 +$1,225 $7,500 $42,220 2023 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20" $51,995 +$1,225 $7,500 $45,720

The prices of the Subaru Solterra are, without surprise, slightly higher than the Toyota bZ4X in the AWD version, which starts at an MSRP of $44,080 (+DST). The front-wheel-drive version starts at $42,000 (+DST).

The Subaru Solterra is expected to be more premium than its direct cousin - the Toyota bZ4X. We must remember also that Toyota's federal tax credit eligibility is on its last legs because the company already reached or soon will reach 200,000 plug-in car deliveries in the US. This should make the Subaru Solterra very competitive compared to Toyota bZ4X.

Range

The press release includes also info about the EPA-estimated range of the Subaru Solterra, which will be up to 228 miles (367 km) in the Premium trim (it has 18" wheels). The other two trims (Limited/Touring) will have an EPA range of 222 miles (357 km), which is probably mainly due to bigger wheels (20"). That's in line with expectations, as several months ago, the company said "more than 220 miles (354 km)".

The battery capacity is 72.8 kWh. The all-wheel-drive system consists of two 80 kW electric motors (160 kW total), one in the front and one in the rear.

2023 Subaru Solterra specs (US):