Subaru has unveiled at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show its first real electric car (aside from some special projects like the Subaru Stella EV kei car in Japan, a decade ago) - the Subaru Solterra. The car was first shown a week earlier in Japan.

It's a crossover/SUV type of vehicle, based on the e-Subaru Global Platform (a sister platform to the Toyota e-TNGA) and it is actually a cousin of the Toyota bZ4X.

The Subaru Solterra looks attractive, although some of its design elements might be polarizing. The most important thing will probably be whether it will be liked by Subaru's loyal customers.

While in Japan Subaru intends to offer two versions of the car - front- and all-wheel-drive - in the U.S. there will be only an all-wheel drive version with a total output of 160 kW (2x 80 kW). The range is expected to exceed 220 miles (354 km), but it might be a bit conservative, considering probably a 71.4 kWh battery. The market launch is scheduled for 2022 (most likely mid-2022).

According to the static previews offered to the media ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show, the Subaru Solterra is a quite interesting model. It's spacious and even the passengers in the rear should not complain.

The trunk appears to be substantial, however, there is no front trunk (frunk) and no spare tire (a negative for those who would like to go check out some light off-road/graver roads). Ground clearance is 8.3 in (21 cm).

The position of the instrument cluster is slightly unconventional and we are eager to see reviews as to whether it will turn out to be a controversial move (it's far away and might require to look at it from above the steering wheel). Some might not necessarily like the piano black center console.

Anyway, it's a promising first attempt from Subaru. Let's take a look at the previews and don't forget to check our mega gallery at the bottom of this post.

Gallery: 2023 Subaru Solterra (U.S.)

119 Photos

2023 Subaru Solterra preliminary specs (U.S.)