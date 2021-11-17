The Ford booth at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show has an indoor demo track for electric cars, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the upcoming all-electric pickup, the Ford F-150 Lightning.

InsideEVs' very own Kyle Conner had an opportunity to not only check out the electric F-150 in person, but also to take a ride and experience the very powerful launch acceleration.

As we can see in this quick video report from the show, EVs bring tons of fun to the Los Angeles Auto Show. We already saw several U.S. and world premieres, including: Hyundai Seven Concept, Kia Concept EV9, Porsche Taycan GTS, Subaru Solterra, Toyota bZ4X and Fisker Ocean.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is scheduled for market launch in Spring 2022 and already attracted more than 160,000 customer reservations, which appears to be overwhelmingly more than the company will be able produce in its first year.

Ford is expected to open the order book before the end of this year, which should allow us to learn more about the truck and details about pricing and trim levels.