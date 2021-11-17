The Taycan has been the only Porsche model to lack a GTS variant so far, but that changes today with the LA Auto Show world premiere of the new Taycan GTS and GTS Sport Turismo.

Porsche’s all-electric model has finally received the sought-after GTS moniker and the Sport Turismo body style along with it. The latter is basically the same wagon body as the Cross Turismo minus the plastic cladding and higher ground clearance—the Sport Turismo has the same ride height as the sedan for a lower center of gravity.

Available for the 2022 model year, the Taycan GTS sedan and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo promise an “optimal combination of performance and luxury, without sacrificing everyday usability.”

As with other GTS Porsches, the Taycan GTS models bring enhanced styling and performance, unique suspension tuning, and Electric Sport Sound, with the latter tuned to be “deeper and louder for both bystanders and passengers alike.”

The sweet spot of the Porsche Taycan lineup?

Starting off with the performance, the first electric GTS boasts a dual-motor AWD powertrain— permanent magnet single-speed front motor, larger permanent magnet rear motor, and two-speed rear transmission—offering a total of 590 horsepower with Launch Control.

This slots the GTS models in between the 462-hp Taycan 4S and 670-hp Taycan Turbo, though the 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus comes straight out of the Taycan Turbo models. Regardless of the body style, the Taycan GTS is able to sprint from zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.5 seconds.

Equally important, the Taycan GTS “can handle continuous demand while minimizing heat build-up,” thanks to the 800-volt architecture. It’s also fast when it comes to charging (at a rate of up to 270 kW), going from 5% to 80% SoC in 22.5 minutes.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS and GTS Sport Turismo

52 Photos

From a styling standpoint, the Taycan GTS adopts the SportDesign front fascia, SportDesign side skirts and side window trim in high-gloss black, and a high-gloss black inlay on the rear diffuser. Other upgrades include the standard 20-inch Taycan Turbo S Aero Design wheels with an exclusive satin-black finish, and the GTS logos on the side skirts.

Those with a keen eye for detail will also notice the tinted Matrix PDLS Plus headlights, black Porsche logo on the rear light strip, matte black rear badging, and body color side mirror caps. Optionally, customers can spec 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels in satin black.

Inside, the Taycan GTS gets a unique Race-Tex interior package (including the roof lining and steering wheel), 18-way front sports seats, GTS logos on the front and rear headrests, brushed black aluminum interior trim and door sill guards, and black accent package. A more individualized GTS Interior Package is available as an option.

Taycan Turbo suspension with bespoke calibration and tuning

Of course, the Taycan GTS gets many of the standard tech and comfort features from the Taycan family. Those include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, Porsche Connect with Porsche Charging Planner, Adaptive Air Suspension with Smart Lift and Porsche Active Suspension Management, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, and Sport Chrono Package including the GT Multifunction Steering Wheel and Mode Dial.

While the suspension and performance equipment carry over from the Taycan Turbo, the GTS features bespoke calibration and tuning “to make the car even more responsive and connected to the road than before.”

The braking system is sourced from the 4S but gets larger 390 mm front rotors (versus 360 mm), with the automaker offering optional Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (with tungsten carbide coating) and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes. Other available performance systems include Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport and Rear-Axle Steering.

The Taycan GTS sedan starts at $131,400 in the US, while the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo is priced from $133,300 (prices exclude a $1,350 DPH fee), making them around $20K cheaper than the Taycan Turbo. Both GTS models are available to order now, with deliveries scheduled for Q2 2022.