We’ve got used to seeing high-performance EVs win most drag races against their ICE counterparts, although exceptions do happen from time to time.

Now, most drag races are set on a dry surface because that’s the best way to squeeze the most speed out of a car, but what happens if the surface is wet? Well, you can be sure the odds will change, and this Carwow drag race between the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and the latest 911 Turbo S exemplifies that all too well.

The popular YouTube channel already raced the two models on a dry track more than a year ago, and the 911 proved to be a tough nut to crack for the electric model—you can also watch that duel in the video below. The ICE sports car won the drag races and the braking tests, but lost in the rolling races.

Will the wet surface change things? Well, rain obviously is more demanding for AWD systems and traction control, so this duel turns out to be even more interesting.

First, a short recap of these cars’ specs is necessary. On paper, the Taycan Turbo S seems to have the upper hand over the 911 Turbo S thanks to a total of 761 hp and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque in launch control mode.

The ICE model boasts “just” 650 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, but it is much lighter than the battery-powered rival: 1,640 kg (3,615 lbs) versus 2,295 kg (5,060 lbs). Will the Taycan’s superior torque help offset this massive weight difference?

You’ll have to watch the video to find that out, but we’ll tell you that the wet surface and the Porsche Taycan’s traction control system (whether it’s switched on or off) contribute to some interesting turn of events. Not all Turbo S models are born equal, apparently.