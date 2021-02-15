If you follow the EV segment, or are simply a hardcore Porsche Fan, you're likely well-aware that the all-electric Porsche Taycan is one of the quickest cars ever produced. In fact, it shares that title with the Tesla Model S Performance.

According to Porsche, the range-topping Taycan Turbo S can sprint to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds (with Launch Control). However, we've seen many Taycan drivers beat that time. The same car is capable of a 10.7-second quarter-mile run. It carries a starting price of $185,000.

For reference, Tesla says the Model S Performance has a 2.3-second zero-to-60-mph time. However, Tesla will no longer be offering the Performance model. Instead, the new Tesla Model S Plaid is capable of rocketing to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds.

Electric cars have a big edge over gas cars when it comes to drag races thanks to their instant and potent torque. They jump off the line incredibly quickly, while gas cars are still waiting for power delivery. However, as we've seen on many occasions, many gas-powered cars tend to catch up as the race goes on. This means, the longer the race, the better chance the gas car has of catching up and passing the electric car before the finish line.

As you can see from the very short video above, this is precisely what happens when the all-electric Porsche Taycan faces off against the Porsche 911 in a 1-kilometer (0.62-mile) race. Meanwhile, the Audi RS6 is left in the dust.

The 911 is a 992 Turbo S, which is significantly less powerful than the Taycan, though it's much lighter.

Check out the brief video above to see just how far behind the Taycan falls. Then, shoot us a comment below.