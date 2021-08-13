The Tesla Model 3 Performance is quicker than many much more expensive cars. It can rocket from zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 162 mph (261 km/h).

While it offers almost unbeatable bang for the buck (it starts from $56,990 in the US), the Model 3 Performance is not the fastest EV out there. There are several electric vehicles that can beat it in a quarter-mile race, and the Porsche Taycan Turbo S is one of them.

The Porsche is obviously not its direct rival as it costs more than three times as much—it starts at $185,000. In theory, that means the Taycan Turbo S should smoke the Model 3 Performance in a drag race.

Well, that’s debatable, and a look at the specs is enough to realize that the Tesla may upset the Porsche when the stars align. The Model 3 Performance has a total of 483 horsepower and 486 lb-ft (658 Nm) of torque from two electric motors, AWD, and tips the scales at 1,844 kg (4,065 lbs).

The Taycan Turbo S, on the other hand, is much heavier at 2,295 kg (5,060 lbs), although it has 751 hp and 774 lb-ft (1,048 Nm) at its disposal, also from a dual-motor AWD powertrain. It can sprint from zero to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds and top out at 161 mph (259 km/h).

To see if these numbers can be achieved on the drag strip, YouTube channel Yiannimize arranged for a race between these EVs, both in UK specification. Putting the Tesla at a further disadvantage, its driver was one of the channel's employees who borrowed the car for the duel, while the Porsche was driven by its owner, a race car driver.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, why did they bother? For views, of course, but also to see if the Tesla can keep up the pace. Well, it did, but the car only completed one run, unfortunately. A second run with the drivers switched would have been really exciting.