Porsche definitely knows who to choose to test drive and share about its cars. This time, the automaker sends Jay Kay out on the track in the all-new 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S. Kay is a big name in the automotive space but some of you may know him as a singer/songwriter, most famous for being the frontman for Jamiroquai. Not surprisingly, the video is accompanied by a nice, relaxing jam in the background.

Jay Kay talks about being in the midst of a transition in the automotive space, from gas to electric power. Since he's a car lover, it's definitely something that impacts him. He takes us back a bit to show us "how it all began." However, it's not a look at any history, unless you call the beginning of his Taycan test drive history.

Kay hits the track at Silverstone to experience the Taycan Tubo S' performance. The Turbo S is the range-topping Taycan, coming in at $185,000. It's one of the quickest production cars ever built, right on par with the Tesla Model S. According to Porsche, the Turbo S has a 2.6-second zero-to-60-mph time with Launch Control, though we know it can do much better. It has a top track speed of 161 mph.

Jay Kay takes us inside the car, so he can talk about its dynamics while driving around the track. He's mesmerized by the car's acceleration, handling, and smooth ride. However, the highlight is Kay racing against a Porsche 911 GT2 RS. It was clearly an amazing day. Check it out and then leave us a comment below.