The values for the 2021 model year are several percent better for both the Turbo and Turbo S.

The 2021 model year versions of the top-of-the-line Porsche Taycan Turbo and Turbo S received noticeably better EPA range and efficiency ratings.

However, the gain of roughly 10 miles or 5% is still too small to offset the difference to real-world results, which are usually significantly higher than EPA.

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh)

The new EPA Combined range rating for the Taycan Turbo is 212 miles (341 km), which is 11 miles, or 5.5% higher than before.

The EPA Highway range, which is actually more important in our opinion, is at 218.4 miles (351.4 km) - up from just over 206 miles.

The overall energy consumption of the 2021 MY car is also considered better, but it's difficult to say whether something really changed or it's just a small change in configuration (like wheels/equipment).

Combined
City
Highway		 212 mi (341 km)
206.7 mi (332.6 km)
218.4 mi (351.4 km)
Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 222 miles"
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi (287 Wh/km)
71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi (295 Wh/km)
75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km)

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh)

Similarly, with the 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the EPA Combined range increased by 9 miles or 4.7% compared to 2020 MY, to 201 miles (323 km)

The EPA Highway range is 203.9 miles (328.1 km) - up 5% from 194 miles.

Combined
City
Highway		 201 mi (323 km)
198.8 mi (319.9 km)
203.9 mi (328.1 km)
Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 211 miles"
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 70 MPGe: 481 Wh/mi (299 Wh/km)
69 MPGe: 488 Wh/mi (304 Wh/km)
71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi (295 Wh/km)

With the latest update, all six versions of the 2021 Porsche Taycan have new EPA range ratings:

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)		 Top
Speed
2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) RWD 79.2 200 mi
(322 km)		 5.1 143 mph
(230 km/h)
2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) RWD 93.4 225 mi
(362 km)		 5.1 143 mph
(230 km/h)
2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) AWD 79.2 199 mi
(320 km)		 3.8 155 mph
(249 km/h)
2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 227 mi
(365 km)		 3.8 155 mph
(249 km/h)
2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 212 mi
(341 km)		 3.0 161 mph
(259 km/h)
2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 201 mi
(323 km)		 2.6 161 mph
(259 km/h)

And here is the 2020 MY:

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)		 Top
Speed
2020 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 203 mi
(327 km)		 3.8 155 mph
(249 km/h)
2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 201 mi
(323 km)		 3.0 161 mph
(259 km/h)
2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 192 mi
(309 km)		 2.6 161 mph
(259 km/h)

Additionally, we can take a look also at other ratings from the previous report:

AMCI independent range test results:

  • 2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh): 252 miles (405 km)
  • 2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh): 282 miles (454 km)
  • 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh): 247 miles (397 km)
  • 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh): 272 miles (438 km)
  • 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh): 275 miles (442 km)
  • 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh): 278 miles (447 km)

And to gather all the numbers in a single place, here are WLTP range ratings:

  • 2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh): 431 km (268 miles)
  • 2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh): 484 km (301 miles)
  • 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh): 408 km (254 miles)
  • 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh): 464 km (288 miles)
  • 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh): 452 km (281 miles)
  • 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh): ≈416 km (259 miles)
