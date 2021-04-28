Tesla wrote in its Q1 2021 report that range remains one of its main priorities because it's a very important factor to convince people to switch from gas vehicles to EVs. We assume that that's true, even if the daily mileage is not specifically high.

The company has a long history of range increase - through use of higher battery capacity or improved overall efficiency.

As we can see in the example of the Tesla Model S, it's EPA range increased from 265 miles in 2012 to over 400 miles now.

"The range of our vehicles has increased significantly over the years and will continue to increase thanks to improvements in cell chemistry, cell design, battery pack architecture, powertrain efficiency, new thermal systems and vehicle platform design. Because achieving longer range is essential for converting more ICE vehicle owners to EVs, range improvements remain one of our main priorities."

We have more detailed data. Originally, the 85 kWh pack was good for 265 miles (426 km) of range. Now it's estimated at 412 miles (663 km) EPA for the top-of-the-line version with an undisclosed battery capacity.

The 5-cycle test, applied to Model S since 2019, reveals a noticeable difference between the City and Highway category (compared to 2-cycle test used previously).

In the future, there will be a Plaid+ version with a range of 520 miles (837 km).

Range is not the only thing that Tesla improved over the years. The vehicles are now better in every regard.

Tesla Model S range progress:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 412 mi*

(663 km) 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range Plus AWD 100* 402 mi*

(647 km) 2020 Tesla Model S Long Range Plus AWD AWD 100* 402 mi

(647 km) 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range AWD AWD 100* 370 mi

(595 km) 2018 Tesla Model S 100D AWD 100 335 mi

(539 km) 2017 Tesla Model S 100D AWD 100 335 mi

(539 km) 2016 Tesla Model S P100D AWD 100 315 mi

(507 km) 2016 Tesla Model S 90D AWD 90 294 mi

(473 km) 2015 Tesla Model S 85D and 90D AWD 90 270 mi

(434 km) 2014 Tesla Model S 85 RWD 85 265 mi

(426 km) 2013 Tesla Model S 85 RWD 85 265 mi

(426 km) 2012 Tesla Model S 85 RWD 85 265 mi

(426 km)

* estimated/unofficial values