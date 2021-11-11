Subaru has unveiled in Japan its all-new Solterra global all-electric SUV jointly developed with Toyota, ahead of the U.S. debut scheduled for November 17 at the LA Auto Show.

The company explains that its goal was to create a practical vehicle, with capable all-wheel drive system, so that existing Subaru customers can feel that it truly is a Subaru.

Visually, the Subaru Solterra very closely resembles the Toyota bZ4X, unveiled two weeks earlier. The specs are almost the same (see Toyota bZ4X specs here), as the e-Subaru Global Platform is a joint project and a sister platform to the Toyota e-TNGA.

Subaru announced two versions, at least in Japan: a front-wheel drive with a 150 kW synchronous electric motor and a dual motor, all-wheel drive version with two 80 kW motors. Both versions are equipped with a 71.4 kWh battery, just like in the Toyota bZ4X.

The only noticeable difference that we see is the range of about 530 km (329 miles) in the FWD version, compared to about 500 km (311 miles) stated by Toyota.

The market launch of the Subaru Solterra is scheduled for the middle of 2022 in selected markets, including Japan, U.S., Canada, Europe (most likely initially only in selected markets), and China.

Here are the four main points of the Solterra listed by Subaru:

Exterior and Interior The seamlessly shaped hexagon grille expresses the energy efficiency of a BEV. The body with the horizontal axis starting from that hexagon and the dynamic fenders bulging out from the inside show the strength as an SUV.

Low instrumental panel and top mounted meters, a first for Subaru, located on the instrumental panel and visible above the steering wheel realized the spacious interior. e-SUBARU Global Platform Utilizing the know-how cultivated with the highly recognized Subaru Global Platform, we have jointly developed the e-Subaru Global Platform together with Toyota Motor Corporation as a BEV-dedicated platform.

The e-Subaru Global Platform enables a driving experience with superior driving dynamics, that brings high stability and handling linearly responds to driver’s steering operation.

High capacity battery packs are placed under the floor as it is a BEV, and by utilizing that battery as a part of the structure, a low center of gravity and high body strength and rigidity are realized. Driving Performance/AWD System SOLTERRA has adopted a new system that drives the front and rear wheels with separate motors. Taking advantage of the expertise in AWD technology precisely controlling the four tires that SUBARU has accumulated over many years, the agile response of the electric motors and the flexible driving force distribution between front and rear, SOLTERRA fully utilizes the grips of the four wheels and offers a driving with confidence and peace of mind.

Like the other SUBARU SUV models, SOLTERRA features the X-MODE AWD control system that enhances the sense of security on rough roads. By adding the new Grip Control function, which enables the vehicle to run at a constant speed while stabilizing the vehicle even on rough roads, the capability is further enhanced. Safety By devising the skeleton shape of each part of the body and optimizing the material strength, SOLTERRA achieves both weight reduction and superior collision safety at the same time.

In the event of a collision, the structure that transfers the load to multiple body skeletons efficiently absorbs the collision energy. It protects not only the vehicle occupants, but also protects the high-voltage equipment in the BEV.

2023 Subaru Solterra specs (Japan)

Subaru Solterra FWD version:



Cruising range (WLTC, Japan standard): about 530 km (329 miles)

71.4 kWh battery

355 V, liquid cooled

battery 355 V, liquid cooled front-wheel drive

AC synchronous electric motor

AC synchronous electric motor peak system output of 150 kW

AC charging (on-board): 6.6 kW

DC fast charging: up to 150 kW (up to 80% in about 30 minutes)

Weight: about 1,930 kg (2,205 kg total)

Dimensions: Length - 4,690 mm, Width - 1,860 mm, Height - 1,650 mm, Wheelbase - 2,850 mm

Heat pump-type air-conditioning

e-Subaru Global Platform (sister platform to Toyota e-TNGA)

Subaru Solterra AWD version: